ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for today's NBA action as we head to the Western Conference for this next showdown. The Dallas Mavericks (19-34) take on the Los Angeles Lakers (32-21) in their third meeting of the season, Los Angeles leading 2-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Mavericks-Lakers prediction and pick.

The Dallas Mavericks are 12th in the Western standings following a 120-111 loss to the Phoenix Suns. after posting four-straight wins, they've lost their last eight consecutive games and hope to break their dry spell in their last showing before the All-Star break.

The Los Angeles Lakers are sixth in the Western Conference, most recently falling to the San Antonio Spurs 136-108. They've also been solid with a 6-4 record over their last 12 games, but hope to break their current two-game losing skid with a win as the home betting favorites.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Mavericks vs. Lakers Odds

Dallas Mavericks: +7.5 (-112)

Los Angeles Lakers: -7.5 (-108)

Over: 232.5 (-110)

Under: 232.5 (-110)

Mavericks vs. Lakers Key Injuries

Dallas: Naji Marshall (foot – Questionable) / Caleb Martin (ankle – Questionable) / Cooper Flagg (midfoot – OUT) / Kyrie Irving (knee – OUT) / Dereck Lively II (foot – OUT)

Los Angeles: Deandre Ayton (knee – Questionable) / Luka Doncic (hamstring – OUT)

Mavericks vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Los Angeles Lakers are 14-10 at home this season. The Dallas Mavericks are 5-18 on the road.

The Lakers are 24-7 as betting favorites. The Mavericks have gone 11-26 as underdogs.

The Lakers are 29-24 ATS overall, 13-11 ATS at home. The Mavericks are 23-30 ATS overall, 7-16 ATS on the road.

The Lakers are 3-0 outright, 3-0 ATS in their last three games against the Mavericks.

The Mavericks are 1-4 ATS in their last five games.

The Lakers are 3-6 ATS against their last nine Western Conference opponents.

The total has gone OVER in four of Dallas' last six games.

Article Continues Below

Keys to Mavericks vs. Lakers Matchup

The Lakers have been the dominant side in this particular matchup throughout the season, winning both of the previous meetings in convincing fashion. They'll meet twice more before the season is over, but it seems as though the Lakers have had the formula to beating them behind Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. While Doncic continues to sit through the All-Star break, Austin Reaves had 38 points in his only showing against Dallas this season and should be in for another active outing in this one.

The Dallas Mavericks have been a sneaky underdog and have actually beaten teams much better than them on numerous occasions this season. However, it seems as though inexperience and injuries have caught up to them as they've dropped eight-straight and will be without Cooper Flagg ahead of this one. As a result, veteran Klay Thompson should see an expanded role off the bench filling in and providing them with a shooting spark from the field.

The Lakers are also trying to find their footing and would like to close the first half on a winning note after suffering two-straight losses. LeBron James will return after sitting after a back-to-back, so there should be much more consistency on the offensive end with him on the floor. Both him and Reaves are accounting for 12.9 APG, but we should see those numbers rise with Doncic out for the time being.

The Mavericks will have to lean greatly on Max Christie during this game as he faces his former team in the Lakers. Christie has been able to catch heat from the field on a number of occasions and this could be a motivational spot for him at home. Expect him to try and find his rhythm from deep early as they'll need every bit of his game to help overcome this spread on the road.

Mavericks vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick

This should be an exciting game for Mavericks' Max Christie as he heads back to his former home in Los Angeles and with teammate Cooper Flagg sitting this one out, Christie should be the main scoring catalyst for the Mavericks on the road. Still, they haven't shown much sign of life on this eight-game losing streak, so expect the Lakers to be fully aware of their opportunity to notch a win.

With LeBron James and Austin Reaves sharing the floor in this one, the Lakers should have sustained scoring throughout all four quarters as they'll try to work on their energy down the stretch. James and Reaves will provide continuity with role players sharing the floor and this team has been noticeably better on their home floor this season.

For our final prediction, we'll roll with the Los Angeles Lakers to cover the spread at home while the total goes over due to lack of defense on both sides.

Final Mavericks-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers -7.5 (-108); OVER 232.5 (-110)