The NBA is back in action before the All-Star break as we bring you a betting prediction and pick for this next cross-conference series. The Milwaukee Bucks (22-30) will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (42-13) to close out their season series, the Thunder leading 1-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Bucks-Thunder prediction and pick.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 12th in the Eastern Conference standings following a 116-108 win against the Orlando Magic to split their back-to-back series. The Bucks have gotten hot with a 4-1 record over their last five games and have a chance to finish strong without Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Oklahoma City Thunder continue their run atop the Western Conference, most recently beating the the Phoenix Suns 136-109. They'll have a chance to head into All-Star weekend on a three-game winning streak and awaiting the return of their MVP to the lineup.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Bucks vs. Thunder Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: +13.5 (-110)

Oklahoma City Thunder: -13.5 (-110)

Over: 215.5 (-110)

Under: 215.5 (-110)

Bucks vs. Thunder Key Injuries

Milwaukee: Kyle Kuzma (foot – Questionable) / Ryan Rollins (foot – Questionable) / Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf – OUT) / Taurean Prince (neck – OUT)

Oklahoma City: Braden Carlson (back – OUT) / Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen – OUT) / Isaiah Hartenstein (calf – OUT) / Ajay Mitchell (abdomen – OUT) / Thomas Sorber (knee – OUT) / Jalen Williams (hamstring – OUT)

Bucks vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 22-6 at home. The Milwaukee Bucks are 10-18 on the road.

The Thunder are 42-12 as betting favorites. The Bucks are 12-19 as underdogs.

The Thunder are 27-28 ATS overall, 13-15 ATS at home. The Bucks are 23-29 ATS overall, 12-16 ATS on the road.

The Thunder are 3-0 outright, 3-0 ATS in their last three games against Milwaukee.

The Bucks are 4-1 ATS in their last five games.

The Thunder are 4-2 ATS in their last six games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Oklahoma City's last seven games.

Keys to Bucks vs. Thunder Matchup

The Oklahoma City Thunder handedly took care of the Bucks during their first meeting despite multiple injuries to their lineup. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 40 points (16/19 FG) and 11 assists, but his services will notably be missed during this upcoming tilt. On the other side, the Bucks will continue to be without their star in Giannis Antetokounmpo as the two MVPs will continue to sit through the All-Star break.

The Thunder are healthy otherwise and Cason Wallace has done a great job of filling the gap without SGA. He's notched double-digit scoring totals in the last three-straight games and contributes significantly with his passing. Jalen Williams returned from injury and scored a team-high 23 points to lift them over the Lakers, but he'll miss this game as well alongside Hartenstein and Gilgeous-Alexander.

As for the Bucks, Kevin Porter Jr. and Kyle Kuzma will be leading the scoring charge along with Bobby Portis on the low block. Their third-highest scorer Ryan Rollins has also been held out due to injury, so it comes as no surprise to see the Bucks such heavy underdogs. They're a disappointing 7-15 in games without him this season, so expect them to make serious adjustments over the All-Star break if he's unable to return in a timely fashion.

In his second game with the Milwaukee Bucks, former Brooklyn Nets' guard Cam Thomas lit up the box score with 34 points to lead all scorers. The Bucks overcame an underdog betting line on the road in Orlando, proving that their may be some life left in their season if Cam Thomas is able to change the identity of this offense. It'll be interesting to see how his game meshes with Antetokounmpo as the pair have the potential to make some noise in the Eastern Conference.

Bucks vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick

With Oklahoma City winning this first matchup rather handedly, they should be in another prime position to end this first half of the season on a winning streak. Milwaukee has been hot in their own right and with four wins over their last five, they could end their first half on a high-note with an upset win. Expect Cam Thomas to be the center of their offense as they should give him free reign to score buckets on this OKC defense.

Still, the Thunder's defensive muscle comes from their perimeter defenders in Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace, and Luguentz Dort, who collectively should be able to put a lid on Thomas' scoring. They're the much deeper team and have shown their resilience without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the lineup, so don't sleep on their ability to find success from a multitude of players finding their shot.

For our final prediction, we'll side with the Milwaukee Bucks to cover the wide spread as Cam Thomas and Kevin Porter Jr. should give them a chance in keeping up on the scoreboard. The Thunder haven't been nearly as consistent in covering the spread, so let's side with the road dogs in this one.

Final Bucks vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks +13.5 (-110); OVER 215.5 (-110)