It is hockey night in Canada! The Edmonton Oilers open up their season on the road as they take on the Vancouver Canucks. This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out an Oilers-Canucks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Oilers have their sights set on the Stanley Cup after coming up short last season in the playoffs. Their top two points scorers return in Connor McDavid, and Leon Draisaitl, so their skill level should be just as high. Ryan Nugen-Hopkins, Zach Hyman, Darnell Nurse, and Stuart Skinner also return, so their main core of players are back and ready to go.

The Canucks finished last season with a record of 38-37-7. They did not make the playoffs, but they have their better players returning. Elias Patterson had 39 goals, and 63 assists last season, and his 102 total points were 10th in the NHL. JT Miller, Andrei Kuzmenko, and Quinn Hughes also return for the Canucks. Vancouver will need those players to pick up a lot of slack this season.

Stuart Skinner is expected to be in goal for the Oilers. Thatcher Demko is expecred to start in goal for the Canucks.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Oilers-Canucks Odds

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+140)

Vancouver Canucks: +1.5 (-170)

Over: 6.5 (-140)

Under: 6.5 (+114)

Why The Oilers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Oilers can score. Connor McDavid led the league in goals, and assists last season, and he is poised to do the same this year. Leon Draisaitl was second in points scored, fourth in goals, and third in assists. With McDavid and Draisaitl returning to Edmonton, the Oilers are a threat to score four or five goals every game they play. Last season, with a very similar roster, the Oilers averaged 3.96 points per game. Scoring that many goals in this game is going to be very important for the Oilers.

Stuart Skinner is a fantastic goalie. He gave up less than three goals per game last season, and collected 29 wins. Skinner will need to hold the Canucks to three goals or less in this game if the Oilers want to cover the spread, though. If he does that, the Edmonton should be able to outscore Vancouver.

Why The Canucks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Canucks will have to keep up with the Oilers offensively. It is not easy to do, but it is going to be the case anytime they have to play the Oilers. Vancouver had to score five goals in the game they beat the Oilers last season. It would not be surprising if they had to do the same in this one. Patterson, Miller, and Kuzmenko are going to have to come in clutch in this game. Those three are going to be counted on to keep the pace offensively, and create some scoring opportunities.

Final Oilers-Canucks Prediction & Pick

Opening night for teams always makes for good games. You never know how the team is going to mesh in the season, and new storylines are always created. When it comes to this game, I expect the Oilers to cover the spread. If they can score like they did last season, they are going to be a force once again.

Final Oilers-Canucks Prediction & Pick: Oilers -1.5 (+140), Over 6.5 (-140)