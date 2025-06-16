The regrouping Memphis Grizzlies are in an interesting position after being swept from the postseason. Ja Morant figuring out the Oklahoma City Thunder before getting undercut by Lu Dort provided a little comfort going into the summer break. However, to truly contend in the Western Conference, EVP/GM Zach Kleiman thought a shake-up was needed. There is no other way to interpret trading Desmond Bane for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, and a handful of future first-round draft picks. Mikal Bridges (New York Knicks) may be just the addition to help prop up this championship window.

Thankfully, Kleiman now has the assets to swing for the fences without breaking the bank to round out the roster. Memphis has the draft capital and young talent to be a formidable player in trade talks, but remember, the front office found it easy to pass on Jimmy Butler and Kevin Durant at the deadline. New York made little headway on in-season improvements as well. Now? The Grizzlies are truly going in a different direction; the Knicks face luxury tax concerns with Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns signed long-term.

Bridges is extension-eligible (approx. $155 million) and may demand more than New York can allocate, given how the Eastern Conference is shaping up. The Knicks need draft picks and a quick pivot. For the Grizzlies, second-tier talent that allows for future flexibility makes more sense than having Giannis Antetokounmpo on the shopping list, especially if Santi Aldama is sent elsewhere in a sign-and-trade deal.

Early reports had Lauri Markannen and Domantas Sabonis as potential options. Deni Avdija is also on the radar. Several Eastern Conference options would address weaknesses while preserving the core as well. If fans want to start picturing the next starting lineup to run onto the FedEx Forum floor, start there when playing with the various NBA trade machines.

Building with Mikal Bridges

Making Leon Rose's New York Knicks say no to Brandon Clarke, Cole Anthony, or Kentavious-Caldwell Pope, plus John Konchar, GG Jackson, three first-round picks, and two second-rounders must be on Kleiman's to-do list. Mikal Bridges is an All-Defensive wing who can score 20+ points per game and take pressure off Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant on both ends of the floor. His two-way play would make the Grizzlies an instant contender. The remaining bench players and surplus draft capital can then be offered up for Lauri Markkanen or Deni Avdija to push Memphis over the top.

Bridges, a soon-to-be 29-year-old two-way wing, averaged 19.1 points (46.7% FGA, 36.9% 3PA) over the past three seasons. Elite defense and durability (474 consecutive games played) are worth a few current high schoolers to be named later. Despite a slightly underwhelming offensive fit in New York, his ability to guard top wings addresses some defensive problems in Memphis (19th post-All-Star break). Bridges would be a significant upgrade over sticking with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, going by the stats alone.

Kleiman could land Tuomas Iisalo another All-Star piece without completely gutting the core. The Knicks would have roster flexibility, tax savings, and a bench for whenever they find a head coach. Memphis might need to include Zach Edey or additional draft capital to seal the deal and keep the Ja Morant-Jaren Jackson Jr. duo together, especially if the Knicks demand a premium to recoup what they paid to get Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets.

Seats are getting hot in Tennessee as the Grizzlies are one move away from being a true contender. By leveraging draft capital and bench-bound role players, Memphis can add a high-impact starter who elevates their ceiling without sacrificing their core. Mikal Bridges is one of the easiest ways to get there. His defensive prowess, efficient scoring, and cultural fit make him an ideal target. With the Knicks potentially open to trade talks and Zach Kleiman's Grizzlies possessing the assets to make a deal, now is the time for the front office to act.