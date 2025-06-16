The Green Bay Packers concluded minicamp on June 12. The Matt LaFleur era has been successful for the Packers. Green Bay has been to the playoffs in five of LaFleur's six seasons, but has not been to the Super Bowl, falling in the NFC Championship game in both of his first two seasons. Further, the Packers have not won the division since 2021, and this year, they lost in the Wild Card round to the Philadelphia Eagles. While the focus is on improving in the 2025 season, the Packers will also make moves between now and the start of training camp. These are the three Packers in danger of being cut after the 2025 minicamp.

Green Bay has already made moves this offseason, even before minicamp. The Packers cut Jaire Alexander before the start of camp. Meanwhile, Green Bay did see Elgton Jenkins report to mandatory minicamp, while still working through a contract dispute. The Packers have also made some other offseason moves. The Packers brought in Mecole Hardman and Isaiah Simmons this offseason. They also moved on from players such as Eric Stokes and AJ Dillon.

The Packers will also make moves before the start of training camp in July. The front office and coaching staff with work together to find the best combination of players for the upcoming season. These are players who could unexpectedly find themselves as free agents very soon.

The Packers cut a recently signed free agent

The Pack has a crowded wide receiver room currently. Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed both return from last season. Reed led the team in receiving last season, coming away with 55 receptions for 857 yards and six scores. Meanwhile, Doubs played in just 13 games, but had 46 receptions for 601 yards and four scores. Further, Christian Watson is working towards a return from injury. He was solid last year, with 29 receptions for 620 yards and two touchdowns. Finally, Dontayvion Wicks played in all 17 games for the Packers, having 39 receptions for 415 yards and five scores.

Beyond the returning production, the Packers made moves in the NFL draft at wide receiver. The Packers used the 23rd pick in the NFL Draft to bring in Matthew Golden. Golden was impressive at the combine, running a 4.29-second 40-yard dash. He also had a solid final year at Texas, coming away with 987 yards and nine touchdowns. Golden could be a day-one starter in Green Bay, making the receiving room even more crowded. The Packers then used a third-round pick on former TCU receiver Savion Williams.

With four returning wide receivers, plus two rookies, Mecole Hardman may not be long for Green Bay. Hardman is a former second-round draft pick from 2019 by the Kansas City Chiefs. As a rookie, he had a Pro Bowl season. Still, he missed time in the 2022 season and would then sign with the Jets in 2023. After losing his starting spot there, Hardman was traded back to the Chiefs in 2023 and would return there in 2024. Still, he has just 208 receiving yards in 18 games since returning to the Chiefs. He would be used primarily as a punt returner last season, but his punt return ability may not be enough to keep him on the roster in Green Bay.

Green Bay moves on from a running back

The primary running back in Green Bay is Josh Jacobs. He ran the ball 301 times last season for 1,329 yards and 15 touchdowns. Still, there is a potential battle for the backup spot behind Jacobs. Emanuel Wilson got the bulk of the carries behind Jacobs and was solid for the Packers. He ran the ball 103 times, running for 502 yards and four touchdowns. Further, he also brought in a receiving touchdown last season.

The Packers also have Amar Johnson and Jalen White now on the roster, both of whom were undrafted free agents this past offseason. They also have Chris Brooks, who played in 15 games last year, running for 183 yards and a touchdown. This could all lead to MarShawn Lloyd being shown the door. Lloyd was a 2024 third-round draft pick for the Packers. Still, injuries have been an issue for him in his career. He missed all of the 2020 season in South Carolina due to a torn ACL, and then would miss time again in 2022. Lloyd transferred for the 2023 season to USC, but would start just two games. Still, it was his best season in college, and he declared for the NFL draft after.

This past season, Lloyd was placed on injured reserve in September. Lloyd would become active later in the year, but then go on the non-football illness list in November. Overall, Lloyd would play in just one game, carrying the ball six times for just 15 yards. He also had one reception for three yards. With plenty of options to backup Jacobs, and Lloyd not being available, the Packers could move on from him soon.

Kalen King finds himself as the odd man out

With the release of Jaire Alexander, there is room on the roster for another corner. Regardless, the Packers have plenty of them currently on the roster. The Packers signed Nate Hobbs this offseason. The former Las Vegas Raider has steadily improved throughout his career. He played in just 11 games last year, but had an interception and also came away with 49 tackles. Hobbs is expected to start across from Keisean Nixon this year.

The Packers also have Javon Bullard returning, as well as Valentine Carrington. Further, they drafted Micah Robinson in the seventh round of the NFL Draft this past season. With multiple corners available, one of them will be the odd man out. Considering the history of Kalen King already in Green Bay, it is very possible that King is going to be the one to go.

King was a seventh-round draft pick by the Packers in 2024, after leaving Penn State early for the NFL Draft. He was released at the end of the pre-season, but did come back to the practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster in week 14, but did not find playing time. Considering he has already been released by the Packers once, it is very possible he will be released once again.