Game 5 of the NBA Finals tips off at 8:30 p.m. EST between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder. With the series tied 2-2, center Myles Turner gets completely honest about the action-packed series so far.

During the pre-game press conference with reporters, Myles Turner was asked about the pressure facing the Thunder, with two of the last three games being in Oklahoma City, assuming the series goes to Game 7. The 29-year-old center admitted that he doesn't necessarily feel that pressure, and that both teams have to perform no matter the circumstances.

“I don't like to look at it that way. We're both dealing with pressure. We both have to go out there and perform, so just a matter of going out there and making the most of the moment.”

It's been a back-and-forth series so far, as the Pacers have played much better than most believed. Many had the Thunder running away with the series, but Indiana has seemingly remained in the mix.

Myles Turner not focusing on the home court advantage that the Thunder ultimately have makes sense. If he and the Pacers were concerned about it, then the team's mindset likely wouldn't be where it needs to be in the NBA Finals. Instead, he seems poised and ready to play in Game 5 in Oklahoma City.

Myles Turner has played well through the playoffs and seems to be a nice matchup against the Thunder frontcourt. Through 20 games played so far this postseason, the 6-foot-11 center is averaging 14.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the floor and 35.4% from beyond the arc.

The Pacers will hope that kind of production from Myles Turner continues in Game 5. If the team can steal a win on Monday night, then they will own a 3-2 advantage with Game 6 going back to Indiana. That's a massive advantage for an organization fighting to win its first-ever NBA championship.