A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Connor McDavid started the scoring in Wednesday night’s home game against the Arizona Coyotes with his 59th goal of the season. He also ended it with a sensational goal in overtime to give himself the 60th goal of the season and the Edmonton Oilers the 4-3 victory via overtime.

With that game-winner, Connor McDavid became just the first player ever in the history of the NHL to exactly reach the 60-goal mark in a season by finding the back of the net in overtime.

Oilers Connor McDavid First player in NHL history to score his 60th goal of the season in Overtime pic.twitter.com/XYnL2W16Bs — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) March 23, 2023

The sequence leading up to that goal was a masterclass from McDavid. Arizona goalie Connor Ingram had no chance of beating McDavid there. Connor McDavid actually got stopped by the post just moments prior to that goal when the Oilers superstar found himself on a breakaway. However, McDavid lingered around the zone while Coyotes center Travis Boyd and Oilers center Leon Draisaitl battled for puck possession off the rebound by Boyd. Draisaitl would somehow win the possession and before making a quick pass to a wide-open McDavid. The two-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner wouldn’t miss that time around, as he buried the goal to bring the house down at Rogers Place.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Connor McDavid and the Oilers have now won five games in a row, with the last two wins each ending in overtime.

It’s a huge win for Edmonton, to say the least, as it puts them five points ahead of the Seattle Kraken for the third spot in the Pacific Division standings.

McDavid leads the entire NHL this season in goals (60) and assists (78).