Published November 13, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

In case you haven’t heard, Connor McDavid is good at hockey. The Edmonton Oilers star added yet another proof of his greatness on the ice when he recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-2 road win over the Florida Panthers. With that assist, McDavid now has at least an assist in each of the last 10 games he played, thus becoming just the fifth skater in Oilers history to pull off such an incredible feat.

Via NHL Public Relations:

“Connor McDavid became the 5th skater in Edmonton Oilers history to post a 10-game assist streak, joining Paul Coffey (4x; longest: 17 GP), Wayne Gretzky (11x; longest: 17 GP), Jari Kurri (15 GP in 1983-84), & Glenn Anderson (10 GP in 1982-83).”

McDavid recorded that historic assist late in the third period of the Panthers game on a Ryan Nugent-Hopkins insurance empty-net goal to seal the deal for the Oilers. On the season, McDavid already has a total of 16 assists to go with 15 goals. He entered the Panthers game No. 1 in the NHL in goals scored, tied for third in assists, and No. 1 in points. With his current pace, it’s not hard to imagine McDavid having yet another 100-point campaign for the Oilers. In the 2021-22 NHL season, McDavid had a career-high 123 points (44 goals, 79 assists). Prior to that, he had 105 points (33 goals, 72 assists) in the 2020-21 campaign.

Together with Leon Draisaitl, McDavid is expected to carry most of the load for the Oilers’ offense, especially now that Evander Kane is out with a wrist injury.

McDavid and the Oilers will look to pick up another victory on Wednesday when they welcome the Los Angeles Kings at Rogers Place.