The Edmonton Oilers took on their bitter Alberta rivals Calgary Flames on Sunday night. It marked the NHL's first outdoor game of the 2023-24 season, as well as the first Battle of Alberta to be played outdoors. At the end of the night, it was the Oilers who skated away victorious, winning 5-2.

The victory came at the right time for Edmonton. They had been on a four-game losing streak prior to Sunday night's contest. And the team's defensive struggles had become a focal point early in the year. Following the Heritage Classic, Oilers superstar Connor McDavid spoke about what this game meant for his team.

There is lots going on, but ultimately, I think maybe that was a good thing, too,” said McDavid, via Sportsnet. “This was a nice little distraction, but when push came to shove we knew that this was a big game early in our season. Whether it was indoors or outdoors didn't matter. We wanted to have this one.”

McDavid re-joined the lineup on Sunday after missing time due to injury. And he chipped into the team's offensive output, providing an assist on Evan Bouchard's first-period goal. Overall, though, the Oilers looked like their usual selves.

Head coach Jay Woodcroft mentioned after the game that no one within the organization was happy with their start to the season. That made this win on Sunday even more special. “It was a big night for our city, a big night for our organization,” Woodcroft said, Sportsnet.

The Oilers certainly hope to build upon this victory moving forward. Their next game comes on Thursday as they return to Edmonton to take on the Dallas Stars.