Connor McDavid — arguably the best player in the NHL — was at risk of missing one of the most important games of the season. The center has missed the Edmonton Oilers' last two games because of an upper-body injury. McDavid suffered the injury in the third period of a 3-2 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 21. The injury was supposed to hold the star out of action for 1-2 weeks, but the center has seemingly recovered quicker than expected.

“It felt really good. A lot of good signs,” McDavid on how he felt today. pic.twitter.com/DzNCYN0Rc4 — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) October 29, 2023

Connor McDavid's return for the Heritage Classic

Now, McDavid is set to return to action and is likely to play in the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic. The Heritage Classic is a massive game and likely a big reason why McDavid was willing to return so quickly. The Heritage Classic is one of the NHL outdoor games, and the Oilers will be taking on the Calgary Flames on Sunday.

“It's feeling good; I'm making a lot of progress. I felt really good today in practice, a lot of good signs,” McDavid said. “Our training staff here is amazing in Edmonton. The whole crew, we're very lucky here in Edmonton to have a great staff, and we've been working hard all week, and I feel like it's in a really good place.”

The Oilers have struggled all season, as they have a record of just 1-5-1. After losing in overtime during the game that McDavid was knocked out of, Edmonton lost the next two games after. A return from the three-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner will be massive in righting the ship for the Oilers.

This will be only the seventh Heritage Classic ever. The first Heritage Classic, back in 2003, was the first outdoor game in NHL history. The 2023 edition of the game will be played at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta. The Oilers played in the inaugural Heritage Classic, and although they lost that game, they won their next match at the event in 2016.

McDavid's return hasn't been confirmed, but reports suggest he has looked good in practice and is likely healthy enough to play.

“We'll see, but he has looked pretty good to me,” coach Jay Woodcroft said. “I thought today was a good day. It was a good step. We'll see how he is when he wakes up in the morning.”

It seems as long as there's no setback, Connor McDavid will play on Sunday.