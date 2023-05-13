The Edmonton Oilers have their backs against the wall after losing Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs to the Vegas Golden Knights. If they fail to win Game 6, they are going home.

Edmonton allowed three quick goals in the second period on Friday night. Despite scoring another goal to close the gap, they were unable to completely dig themselves out of the hole. Vegas skated away with a 4-3 win as a result.

After the game, Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft was asked about his stance heading into Game 6. Woodcroft said he felt “confident” and essentially promised a victory in front of his home fans.

“We love the way we’ve played in our building all year. We have a challenge before us and we’re going to play our next game at home and then we’ll get on a flight and come back here for a Game 7,” Woodcroft said.

For once in this series, these two teams played a very close game. Connor McDavid got the scoring started in the first period, only for Vegas to quickly tie the game at one.

Oilers forward Zach Hyman re-established the Edmonton lead in the first period. However, that was their last lead of the night. Jack Eichel picked up two assists in the second period to go along with his first-period goal to lead their three-goal second-period outburst.

McDavid scored his second goal of the night in the third period to make the game 4-3. Edmonton sought an equalizer, but Vegas defended well. They secured the win in front of their home fans.

Game 6 of this series is set to take place on Sunday, though a start time is unknown as of the time of this writing. If needed, Game 7 is scheduled for next Tuesday in Vegas.