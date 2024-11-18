Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse was rocked by Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves during their matchup on Saturday night, and he left the game bloodied and dazed. Meanwhile, Reaves was slapped with a match penalty and thrown from the contest.

The NHL Department of Player Safety has since suspended Reaves for five games. Meanwhile, Oilers fans are wondering how their top defenseman is faring.

The latest update is out from head coach Kris Knoblauh, who reported that Nurse will be out for at least a week, via The Oil Rig.

“He’ll be out. He’s not playing tonight. It’ll be five to ten days. Obviously, there was a big scare there, but since then he’s progressed really well, he’s doing as good as he can. Obviously, we’ll take our time and make sure that he’s ready when he does return.”

The Oilers are back in action on Monday night, visiting Bell Centre for a matchup against the Montreal Canadiens.

Oilers D Darnell Nurse was shaken up after a brutal hit from Ryan Reaves

The hit took place during Saturday night's game between the Oilers and Maple Leafs, and resulted in the longest suspension of Reaves' career.

Naturally, Nurse's teammates didn't take kindly to the hit, saying that it was a dirty play via Sportsnet.

“I think it’s a dangerous play,” said Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins after the game. “He’s got to know that Nursey doesn’t see him coming and choose the right path there. And he doesn’t. I mean, it’s tough to see one of your teammates on the ice like that. Dangerous play. You don’t ever want to see something like that.”

Nurse has played in 18 games this season, scoring twice while adding seven assists and averaging 20:49 of ice time. During Edmonton's run to the Stanley Cup Final last spring, he contributed two goals with four assists in 25 games while averaging 18:50 of ice time.