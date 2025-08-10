Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule is hoping to win a ton of games this coming season. Rhule is happy with the play of his young quarterback, Dylan Raiola. Rhule gave Raiola flowers after a recent Cornhuskers practice.

“I thought Dylan was excellent,” Rhule said, per On3. “It’s scrimmage one, so we’ll have to continue to grow. But, I thought Dylan was excellent in the situations. He’s been really good all camp.”

Raiola has a year of experience under his belt. As a freshman, he ended up taking the bulk of the snaps for the Nebraska football team last season. Rhule says that his young gunslinger is growing in many ways.

“Dylan does non-physical things that are really high level, makes checks, reads the defense,” Rhule added. “He’s lucky he has John Butler, who walks him through, ‘Hey, this what we’re doing.’ They have a great relationship. John Butler’s one of the smartest people I’ve ever been around in my life. He’s brilliant.

“… Dylan is sprinting and leading the way and the other guys are having to catch up. If they didn’t see Dylan doing that, we would probably be much more remedial. But they see Dylan doing it, so as a result, they all want to do it.”

Nebraska finished the 2024 football season with seven victories, including a bowl win over Boston College.

Nebraska football has big expectations for 2025

Rhule has previously coached at Baylor and Temple, in college football. At both of those programs, he had a season with at least 10 wins in his third year. This coming season is his third with Nebraska football.

The fate of the team lies heavily on Raiola. Last season, the Nebraska quarterback threw 13 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. He finished the season with 2,819 passing yards.

Rhule also briefly coached the Carolina Panthers in the NFL. Nebraska's first game this season is against Cincinnati on August 28.

More NCAA Football News
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda addresses the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star.
Baylor football’s star RB suffers season-ending injuryBenjamin Adducchio ·
Jordon Hudson Bill Belichick Taylor Swift
Jordon Hudson compares herself to Taylor Swift’s publicistAutumn Hawkins ·
Hingham's Peter Bourque, of Tabor Academy, throws the ball at the M2 QB Academy's seventh annual Showdown Camp at Bryant University
Michigan football receives prediction to land elite 2027 QBScotty White ·
Team Maize wide receiver Donaven McCulley (13) makes a catch against Team Blue defensive back Mason Curtis (25), left, and defensive back Shamari Earls (2), right, during the first half of the spring game at Michigan Stadium
Michigan football fans will like transfer’s outlook on 2025 WR roomScotty White ·
Michigan Wolverines running back Jordan Marshall (23) runs with the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first quarter during the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.
Michigan football RB sends warning to CFB about ‘explosive’ offenseScotty White ·
Oregon coach Dan Lanning speaks during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.
Exclusive: Oregon commit reveals what Dan Lanning really seeks in defensive recruitsLorenzo J Reyna ·