Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule is hoping to win a ton of games this coming season. Rhule is happy with the play of his young quarterback, Dylan Raiola. Rhule gave Raiola flowers after a recent Cornhuskers practice.

“I thought Dylan was excellent,” Rhule said, per On3. “It’s scrimmage one, so we’ll have to continue to grow. But, I thought Dylan was excellent in the situations. He’s been really good all camp.”

Raiola has a year of experience under his belt. As a freshman, he ended up taking the bulk of the snaps for the Nebraska football team last season. Rhule says that his young gunslinger is growing in many ways.

“Dylan does non-physical things that are really high level, makes checks, reads the defense,” Rhule added. “He’s lucky he has John Butler, who walks him through, ‘Hey, this what we’re doing.’ They have a great relationship. John Butler’s one of the smartest people I’ve ever been around in my life. He’s brilliant.

“… Dylan is sprinting and leading the way and the other guys are having to catch up. If they didn’t see Dylan doing that, we would probably be much more remedial. But they see Dylan doing it, so as a result, they all want to do it.”

Nebraska finished the 2024 football season with seven victories, including a bowl win over Boston College.

Nebraska football has big expectations for 2025

Rhule has previously coached at Baylor and Temple, in college football. At both of those programs, he had a season with at least 10 wins in his third year. This coming season is his third with Nebraska football.

The fate of the team lies heavily on Raiola. Last season, the Nebraska quarterback threw 13 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. He finished the season with 2,819 passing yards.

Rhule also briefly coached the Carolina Panthers in the NFL. Nebraska's first game this season is against Cincinnati on August 28.