The New England Patriots wrapped up their final practice before heading to Minnesota, with head coach Mike Vrabel offering injury updates on key players.

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez remains sidelined with a hamstring injury. Vrabel confirmed Gonzalez will travel with the team for two joint practices and a preseason game against the Vikings. However, he will not participate in on-field activities. Carlton Davis III, who recently returned to practice, is also making the trip.

On the offensive side, left tackle Morgan Moses returned to the field after limited participation in recent weeks. He is expected to practice in Minnesota, barring any setbacks.

The more pressing concern is second-year wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk. He will not travel after leaving New England's preseason win over Washington with an upper-body injury. Polk went down in the second quarter on a jet sweep. He landed awkwardly on the same shoulder that required surgery following his rookie season. He was later seen with a towel over his head while heading to the locker room.

Ja'Lynn Polk has struggled to stay healthy for the Patriots

New England Patriots receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (1) runs the ball during the first half against the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium.
Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

The setback comes at a difficult time for Polk, who entered training camp fighting for a roster spot after the Patriots added Stefon Diggs, Mack Hollins, and rookie Kyle Williams to the receiver room. DeMario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte have also impressed, further tightening the competition. Polk’s absence this week could open the door for players like rookie Efton Chism, who caught two passes against Washington, to gain ground.

Gonzalez’s recovery remains a major storyline for a Patriots defense that views him as a cornerstone in the secondary. While his absence from practice in Minnesota will limit his live reps, his presence on the trip suggests optimism for a return before the regular season opener.

As the Patriots prepare for joint practices against the Vikings, the roster picture continues to evolve. Health remains the critical factor, especially for young players like Polk and Gonzalez, whose availability could significantly impact New England’s early-season outlook.

