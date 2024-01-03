Oilers star Connor McDavid continues to cement himself as one of the greatest skaters to ever grace an NHL rink.

Connor McDavid continues to tear up the opposition in the NHL, and the Edmonton Oilers continue to go on a roll as a result. On Tuesday night, the Oilers took care of business against the Philadelphia Flyers, defeating them 5-2 at home thanks in large part to McDavid's impact. The 26-year old center added not just one goal, but also four assists as well, ending with five points on the night in just around 17 minutes of time on ice.

McDavid entered the night in need of just two points to cross the 900 mark for his career. And he tallied his second point of the night with just 8:12 having elapsed in the second period. In the process, the Oilers' star man became one of the fastest players in NHL history to reach the 900-point club.

According to NHL Public Relations on Twitter (X), Connor McDavid is now the fifth-fastest player in history to cross 900 points for one's NHL career. McDavid needed just 602 games to do so, which is nothing short of spectacular Only Wayne Gretzky, a fellow Oilers legend, Mario Lemieux, Mike Bossy, and Peter Stastny were able to do so in fewer games.

But as it is with the NHL, Gretzky is in a league of his own in terms of statistical accumulation. The Great One needed just 385 games to tally 900 points, which is simply unfathomable. In just five professional seasons, Gretzky was able to tally more career points than all but 123 other skaters. He is The Great One for a reason, after all.

Nevertheless, in this day and age where points are more evenly distributed among players, Connor McDavid's feat is nothing to scoff at. Despite entering the league in 2015, the Oilers star is already ranked 14th in career points among active players. His consistency as the Oilers' primary offensive catalyst remains, and there's no reason to expect him to tail off anytime soon.

Now, the Oilers have won six consecutive games, and they are inching their way up the standings in the Pacific Division. This is a remarkable turnaround for McDavid and company, especially in the aftermath of a terrible start to the season.