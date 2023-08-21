Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner finally broke through in 2022-23 and thrived in the process. Skinner played a major role in getting the Oilers into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Though things didn't go so well against the Los Angeles Kings in round one, the young goalie turned in an impressive season overall.

Skinner recently participated in a charity event and spoke to NHL.com about the upcoming season. He discussed how much he learned, and how it has helped him improve during the course of the summer.

“I know for my rookie year it seems everything went pretty good and pretty smoothly, but I learned a lot of lessons. I've got much, much better to bring next year, and hopefully I'm going to do that my whole career. I know it was a good year, but I know I've got a lot better,” the Oilers puck-stopper said.

Skinner also discussed how he approached his rookie season. He mentioned that he had no real trouble getting acclimated to the dressing room. And he didn't allow the pressure of playing the NHL for the first time to weigh on him too much.

“I know for my first season, it honestly felt like I was going into something I was already ready for,” Skinner said, via NHL.com. “It felt pretty good just going in there right away, and the guys made me feel at home and made me feel like a big part of the family right away.”

Skinner recorded a .913 save percentage and a 2.75 goals-against average with the Oilers last season. His performance earned him a nomination for the Calder Memorial Trophy. However, he fell short of winning the honor, as Seattle Kraken forward Matty Beniers took home the honor.