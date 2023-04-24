Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

The Edmonton Oilers were staring down a potential 3-1 series hole on Sunday night after falling behind by three goals, but after making two separate comebacks on the road, Zach Hyman sealed a crucial overtime win for his team in Game 4.

Hyman scored at 10:39 of overtime as the Oilers potentially saved their season with a 5-4 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com arena on Sunday night.

“It was a great breakout pass,” Hyman said about his first postseason game-winning goal, according to ESPN. “I was looking for a pass, and it turned into a grade A scoring chance. I was able to get it up and over, and that was the game. It is probably the most important goal in my career.”

It certainly could be; if the Oilers had fallen down 3-1 in the series, it would have taken close to a miracle for them to win three straight games against a strong Kings team.

Now, the series shifts back to Edmonton tied 2-2, and becomes a best-of-three starting with Game 5 on Tuesday night in Alberta.

LA dominated the first frame, jumping out to a 3-0 lead to chase Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner. But Edmonton calmed down in the second, scoring three goals to knot the game heading into the third.

And after falling down again in the final regulation frame, Leon Draisaitl tied the game with just over three minutes remaining to force overtime.

“I think all playoff games are big tests, but this one was massive for our group. I thought we responded well,” Draisaitl explained, per ESPN. “It is not an easy team to come back against. We came back in waves in the second period and put ourselves back into it.”

The next time Zach Hyman and the Oilers play in Los Angeles, they’ll be hoping to have a chance to knock out the Kings for the second straight year.