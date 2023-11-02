The 118th meeting between the Oklahoma football team and Oklahoma State will be as personal as ever thanks to Mike Gundy and Trace Ford

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy is no longer forty, but he is still a man, and as of a today, he's a man who has been called out by one of his former players. With the 22nd-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys preparing to face the 9th-ranked Oklahoma football team in the 118th and potentially final meeting between in-state rivals in a game appropriately called “Bedlam,” shots were fired by Oklahoma defensive lineman Trace Ford.

Trace Ford played in 32 games for Oklahoma State and dealt with a trio of serious knee injuries in four seasons in Stillwater before transferring to Oklahoma ahead of the 2023 season. And apparently, there is absolutely no love lost between Ford and the Oklahoma State head coach. Ford appeared on the Sports Animal Show on WWLS radio to discuss Bedlam (h/t Dean Straka of CBS Sports), and he was asked what Mike Gundy's response was when he found out that Ford would be transferring to the Sooners. As one would hope in an instance like this, Trace Ford did NOT hold back or beat around the bush.

Trace Ford (@traceford12) joined the @MorningAnimals this morning to talk Bedlam and he didn’t hold back. Must listen interview for both #OkState and #Sooners fans! Listen to full interview here: https://t.co/yKRvuHPfvC… pic.twitter.com/Yhhpt08fU7 — The Sports Animal (@sportsanimal) November 2, 2023

“Not once. Gundy doesn't care that I left,” Ford said during his appearance, with such disdain in his voice you could hear it through the sound waves. He continued, saying, “When I was informing the coaching staff of thinking about leaving, they were like, ‘OK, get on outta here.'

Allow me to say, I think all of this is just glorious. It's exactly what a rivalry of this magnitude should be about. Bedlam is defined by Merriam-Webster as “a place, scene, or state of uproar and confusion.” Folks, thanks to Trace Ford and Mike Gundy, we've officially arrived at a state of uproar.