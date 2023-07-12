The Big 12 conference looks significantly different than it did a few years ago, with the departures Oklahoma and Texas, along with BYU, Houston, Cincinnati and UCF. However, Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy did not pull any punches when talking about Oklahoma's decision to leave the conference at Big 12 media day.

“The Bedlam game is over because Oklahoma chose to leave the Big 12, period,” Mike Gundy said, via Chris Vannini of The Athletic. “It's got nothing to do with Oklahoma State.”

The Bedlam game is a traditional matchup between the Oklahoma State football program and the Oklahoma football program. It was the game most Oklahoma State fans looked forward to in a season. Outside of the Red River Showdown, Oklahoma football fans likely looked forward to that game the most as well. Gundy is clearly upset at conference realignment's impact on rivalires.

“Do I like that? No,” Gundy said, via Vannini. “Do I like that conferences have broken up? No. But conference realignment is going on.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Oklahoma and Texas are set to go to the SEC in 2024, meaning this will be the last season the two schools will play in the Big 12 conference.

The Big 12 is at the center of conference realignment talk right now. After adding BYU, Houston, Cincinnati and UCF, there are a lot of rumors that Colorado could join the conference, with some Pac-12 schools following suit if that conference's TV deal is not satisfactory. UConn has also been mentioned as a potential addition to the conference.

Gundy will have to adapt to the changing landscape of college sports, but he clearly is not happy about it.