Could the Texas and Oklahoma Red River Rivalry game have gotten off to a crazier start? Fans of the sport were treated to some of the wackiest opening minutes of a game, as multiple turnovers, a fake punt and a blocked punt highlighted the start of one of college football's most intense rivalries. The edge-of-your-seat start to the contest had fans of Texas and Oklahoma football going absolutely nuts on Twitter.

The game had action right from the very beginning, as Texas football quarterback Quinn Ewers was intercepted on his second pass of the game. Oklahoma then cashed in on a nine-yard touchdown run by QB Dillon Gabriel to take a 7-0 lead.

The Longhorns, seemingly coming up with the perfect response to their early turnover, ran a fake punt that helped jump-start a drive all the way down to the red zone in Sooners' territory before Ewers' pass was tipped and intercepted by Oklahoma once again.

Texas fans couldn't believe it. But wait, there's more!

Just as Longhorns fans were bracing themselves for a rough start against their bitter Red River rivals, the Texas defense came up with a stop, then blocked a punt into the Oklahoma end zone, scooping it up for the game-tying touchdown.

All the while, ESPN's broadcast of the Texas-Oklahoma game was experiencing technical difficulties that caused everyone's television to randomly blackout during the action, leaving college football fans feeling like this.

Or like this.

If the first quarter of the Red River Rivalry is any indication, college football fans will want to make sure they take their bathroom breaks during commercials.