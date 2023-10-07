Texas vs. Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl. The Red River Rivalry. These eternal foes will face off once again on Saturday, and the stakes are quite high. These two teams have always had to go through each other in order to accomplish anything meaningful during their seasons, and they are even leaving the Big 12 for the SEC together.

This rivalry dates all the way back to 1900, with Texas leading the all-time series 63-50-5. The game is so big that for decades it’s been held at the Cotton Bowl, inside Fair Park in Dallas, rather than at either of the two schools’ home stadiums. So with the latest rendition of the rivalry upon us, here’s everything you need to know about the history of the Red River Rivalry.

Texas vs. Oklahoma: The balance of power

While Texas leads the all-time Red River Rivalry series, in modern history, the story is different. The two rivals have played nearly every year since 1900, and since World War II, the series has tilted in the favor of the Sooners. The Longhorns have especially struggled since the turn of the century, with Oklahoma holding a 16-8 advantage since 2000.

Texas does claim the two longest win streaks in the rivalry’s history, winning eight consecutive games between 1940-47 and 1958-65, and they are also coming into this game as winners of last year’s contest. Throughout the years, this has been one of college football’s fiercest rivalries. From allegations of spying and cheating to championship sealing/or losing moments, this game is the pinnacle of football culture in the Texas and Oklahoma areas.

Texas vs. Oklahoma: The stakes

The stakes are always high during the Red River Rivalry. Not only does the winning team claim the Golden Hat, a ten-gallon gold hat, as the rivalry trophy, but the game’s outcome often dictates the success or failure of each team’s season. Last season broke a streak of 19 consecutive games in which one of the two teams was ranked coming into the game, but this season, a new streak begins.

The Longhorns and Sooners are both coming into this game undefeated at 5-0, ranked #3 and #12 in the nation, respectively. This game has massive implications for both teams’ College Football Playoff hopes, as well as a potential Big 12 championship later on down the line. These two teams are the last remaining unbeatens in the Big 12, and the winner will have the inside track to making the Big 12 Championship, and if they can take care of business the rest of the year, a potential playoff berth. The stakes could not be higher for both of these teams ahead of the latest Red River Rivalry matchup, and it should make for a thrilling contest.