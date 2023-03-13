A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

With Ole Miss basketball missing yet another trip to the Big Dance, the school finally decided that it was time to part ways with head coach Kermit Davis, whose firing from the team was announced last Friday. Incoming as Davis’ replacement is former Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard, but amid this transition are two Rebels players deciding to take their talents elsewhere.

Joe Tipton of On3 Sports is reporting that freshman guard Amaree Abram is looking to enter the transfer portal as well as junior forward Jaemyn Brakefield.

“I want to start by thanking my family, friends, the Ole Miss coaching staff, and my teammates. It has truly been an amazing year. I’m forever blessed to be a Rebel,” Abram said in a statement about his decision to move on from Ole Miss basketball, via Tipton.

Brakefield, on the other hand, has also released a message following his decision to test his chances in the NCAA transfer portal after two seasons with Ole Miss basketball.

“In light of the recent coaching changes made at Ole Miss, my family and have decided that it would be best to enter my name in the transfer portal,” said Brakefield, who started his college career with the Duke Blue Devils back in the 2020-21 season before transferring to Ole Miss basketball. “I’d be remised to say that the past two years spent in Oxford have allowed me to grow, and create countless relationships that I’II continue to hold close to my heart. In taking this next step, I’ll continue to keep Ole Miss in close consideration as I explore other possibilities.”

It appears that there will be plenty of work to be done by Beard in Oxford for an Ole Miss basketball squad that hasn’t been to the NCAA tournament since 2019 and with at least a couple of players leaving.