Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin isn't satisfied with a Peach Bowl win. Despite the Rebels' succesful 2023 season (11-2, 6-2) he continues to revamp the staff in efforts to keep improving the program.
After snagging Billy Glassock, Zach Arnett, and Alex Brown from the college ranks, Kiffin has now hired former New York Giants head coach Joe Judge, via On3. Judge now returns to the NCAA for the first time since his stint at Alabama from 2009-11, when he served as an assistant special teams coach under Nick Saban. Will he be able to put past controversy behind him and help the Rebels achieve SEC glory?
Joe Judge should be a positive addition to Ole Miss football
Kiffin has been preaching a “pro mindset,” pointing out how important it is for programs to maintain a culture of discipline and accountability. With NIL causing constant roster turnover, it's not enough for Ole Miss football to simply rely on talent alone. The veteran coach spoke on the subject in a press conference for 2024 spring practices, via Ben King of Sports Illustrated.
“It's a really good roster – which I know will be talked about – but that does not mean we're a good team,” Kiffin said. “That's a lot of work and a lot of culture building for that to happen.”
The Rebels do sport an abundance of talent, including the nation's No. 1 transfer portal class, via 247 Sports. However, Kiffin pointed out that games aren't won on paper.
“You guys have all seen in this sport and different sports,” Kiffin said. “These really good rosters put together in the offseason, whether that's the NBA or NFL, do not always transfer to wins.”
Kiffin's approach to “winning the offseason” is less about making the splashiest acquisitions and more about hiring the right people to help run the program. That's where Judge comes in, who's earned the respect of NFL stars such as Saquon Barkley.
“We spent a ton of time on it (culture) bringing people in, talking about culture, labeling culture, having different levels of culture, you know, using culture one hoodies, maybe, that, that few people in the building have. We spent a lot of time on this because it’s always been important.“
Granted, Judge's NFL tenure included plenty of turmoil. The long-tenured coach went just 10-23 with the Giants and then got punished by the league for a rule-breaking scandal with the Patriots, via the New York Post. However, this doesn't undo Judge's decades of football and leadership experience. With experience under legends like Saban and Bill Belichick, there's no reason why Judge can't put his past struggles behind him and help Ole Miss football maintain prominence in the SEC.