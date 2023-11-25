The veteran running back remembered some key words of encouragement offered to him by his former head coach following a 2020 injury.

As the New York Giants get set to play the New England Patriots on Sunday, the rematch with their ex-head coach Joe Judge is making headlines. It's safe to say few Giants players or fans remember former head coach Joe Judge's tenure with the team fondly. The sole exception might be Giants' running back Saquon Barkley, who was effusive in his praise of his ex-boss following the team's Friday practice, according to the New York Post. Judge, then a first-year head coach, was the first to the veteran running back's side when he suffered a torn ACL in a game against the Chicago Bears in September of 2020. Judge's words of encouragement in that moment helped propel Barkley's confidence he could recover.

“I’m sitting there bawling and I look up and he’s the one that told me it’s going to be a hell of a [comeback] story,” Barkley said Friday. “From that moment, my whole mantra was like, ‘This is not over. I’m going to be OK,'” adding “I’ve got nothing but tremendous respect for Joe.”

Saquon Barkley returned to play 13 games in the Giants' 2021 season, where he compiled 593 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. He also reestablished himself as a threat in the passing game that year, with 41 receptions, two of which were for touchdowns.

Judge returned to the New England Patriots coaching staff in 2022 after being fired by New York, assuming the role of offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach. This season, Judge's role was changed to that of assistant head coach.

Sunday's matchup between the Patriots and Giants is a contest between two brutally terrible offenses.

New York (149) and New England (141) rank 31st and 32nd respectively with the fewest total points in the NFL this season.