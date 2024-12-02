Ole Miss football, Alabama Crimson Tide, and South Carolina Gamecocks are teams on the outside looking in of the top 12 of the College Football Playoff rankings. The Crimson Tide are at No. 13 while the Rebels and the Gamecocks are at No. 14 and No. 15, respectively, ahead of this coming Tuesday's release of the newest CFP rankings.

But in the eyes of Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin, his team should be considered first for a CFP spot before Alabama and South Carolina.

On Sunday night, Kiffin shared an intriguing screenshot of a post via his X (formerly Twitter) account to state his case for Ole Miss football.

“After all the chaos yesterday there looks to be three bubble teams fighting for the last remaining playoff spot. All three (Ole Miss, Alabama and South Carolina) are 9-3 and represent the SEC,” read the post that Kiffin shared.

“South Carolina lost to the both of them (Ole Miss and Alabama), and their best win is against Clemson,” the post continued. “Ole Miss and Alabama's best win is against Georgia. Georgia beat Clemson 34-3. Safe to say that SC (South Carolina) is out.”

After enumerating more bullet points to support his argument, the post closed the statement by saying: “Clearly, Ole Miss should be in the playoff over Alabama, but Bama is the bigger brand and more than likely will get in over Ole Miss.”

As mentioned, there will only be 12 teams in the CFP field, including five conference champions. But since Ole Miss football is not going to be playing in the SEC Championship Game (that would be Texas Longhorns vs. Georgia Bulldogs), they don't have control anymore of their CFP fate.

In their most recent outing, the Rebels took down the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the Egg Bowl last Friday in Oxnard via a 26-14 score, but that victory hardly moved the needle in any direction for Ole Miss.

Social media reactions to Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin's post

Kiffin's post has sparked a ton of mixed reactions from fans online.

“If we are being honest, we should all three be in over Indiana, Notre Dame and any ACC school,” commented a fan.

From a different X user: “Funny how you leave out the teams that beat you being among the worst in the SEC. Outside of Texas, you had the easiest SEC schedule and choked.”

“You did NOT just post this. You lost to a sorry 8-4 LSU team. You lost to an even sorrier 4-8 Kentucky team AT HOME. Then when you had your destiny in your hands, you pissed down your leg against 7-5 Florida. Pack the “last dance” up Kiffin, TaxSlayer Bowl here come the Rebs!” another fan chimed in, clearly not agreeing with Kiffin's point.

Via another commenter: “Don’t lose to bottom feeders like Kentucky and Florida.”

“Die hard Aggie fan, and can not believe they are going to put this Mediocre Bama team in over Ole Miss or Miami. Incredible. Clearly biggest brand matters to the CFB committee. Embarrassing for the sport,” posted a Texas A&M Aggies supporter.

“You lost at home to a 4-8 Kentucky team! You were also their ONLY win in conference play!” another post read.

“All 3 would destroy more than half of the teams that get in! Does anyone really think Indiana, Penn St., any Big 12 team, Notre Dame, SMU, etc. would beat these 3?” opined a fan.