Week six of the college football season was supposed to be a snooze fest as there was only one matchup between two top-25 teams, but chaos made it one of the best weeks of the season so far. We saw multiple top-10 teams go down against unranked teams, and now we have an action-packed week seven coming our way that features numerous big matchups. One big game this week will feature two top-25 SEC teams as the 9th ranked Ole Miss football team is hitting the road to take on the #13 LSU.

ESPN's College GameDay goes to the biggest game of the week to air their live show, and there is no question that they chose the biggest game this week correctly as they will be in Eugene for a huge matchup between #2 Ohio State and #3 Oregon. These are definitely the two best teams in the Big Ten, and whoever wins this one is going to be in great position to make it to the Big Ten title game.

Ole Miss-LSU is a big one this weekend, and Ohio State-Oregon is obviously a massive one as well. However, it doesn't end there. Not even close.

The one conference that doesn't have a lot going on this weekend is the ACC. It's hard for the ACC to ever have much going on as it is a pretty weak conference, and they really only have two good teams. Those teams are Miami and Clemson. The Hurricanes are on a bye this week, and the Tigers are at Wake Forest.

The other weak power four conference is the Big 12, and again, there isn't a lot of action over there this weekend either. #21 Kansas State visiting Deion Sanders and his 4-1 Buffaloes is definitely the biggest game of the weekend in the conference. If Colorado wins that one, they could be a legit threat in the conference.

Things are going to be fun in the Big Ten this weekend with two big matchups. USC did fall all the way out of the top-25 after losing to Minnesota last week, but their matchup against Penn State is still a big one. Then, we obviously have the incredible clash between Oregon and Ohio State in Eugene. The winner of that game will have a case to be ranked #1 in the country.

SEC action will be fun this weekend as well as there are two really good games on the slate. First, we get to see the first ever SEC edition of the Red River Rivalry between Texas and Oklahoma. That is one of the best rivalries in college football, and it is going to be fun.

Then at night, we have #9 Ole Miss hitting the road to take on #13 LSU. This is a huge game for both teams as they each have one loss, and avoiding that second one is crucial.

As you can see, there are a lot of great matchups this weekend, but let's talk more about this Ole Miss-LSU matchup. Because of the fact that both of these teams already have one loss, this game could almost act as a College Football Playoff elimination game. Both of these teams have tough schedules and very tough opponents left after this week, so whoever loses a second game this weekend will have an uphill battle in terms of making the playoff.

Before we get into predictions for this matchup, let's take a look at where each team is at heading into this game.

LSU has won four games in a row

The LSU football season didn't get off to a great start this year as the Tigers fell to USC in week one. It looked like the Trojans were going to be a top contender in the Big Ten, so it wasn't a bad loss. However, USC is now unranked, and LSU has won four games since then, and they are ranked #13 in the country.

LSU has done a good job bouncing back from that loss, and they now have a huge opportunity in front of them as they have a top-10 Ole Miss team coming into their stadium. A win on Saturday night changes the outlook of their season.

Ole Miss football still has question marks from their upset loss to Kentucky

The Ole Miss football team was looking great early in the season, but in week five, they suffered a shocking home loss against Kentucky. The Rebels are still in an okay spot as they only have one loss, but as you can see from this weekend's matchup, their schedule isn't easy. If the Rebels want to make the SEC title game, they probably have to win out. They still play #5 Georgia after this as well.

This one is crucial for both teams. Win and stay alive, lose and good luck. Here are three predictions for the huge SEC clash.

Jaxson Dart will throw in an interception

One advantage that LSU has over the Ole Miss football team in this one is the home field advantage. The game is at LSU, and Tiger Stadium is one of the toughest places to play in the entire country. This will make things especially hard on Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart and the Rebels offense. They will have trouble moving the football, and Dart will make a costly mistake or two.

Jaxson Dart will throw for under 150 yards

The LSU crowd is going to be LOUD on Saturday night, and this Ole Miss football offense is going to have a lot of trouble moving the football because of it. Jaxson Dart will throw at least one pick, and he also isn't going to rack up a lot of passing yards in this one. A good home field advantage can make a huge difference in college football, and that will be the case on Saturday night.

LSU will win 28-17

The Ole Miss football team will suffer its second loss of the season this weekend as LSU is going to pull away and win by two scores. If this one was at Ole Miss it might be another story, but Lane Kiffin has not been good at winning big games in general with the Rebels, and especially big games away from home. That trend will continue this weekend.

Ole Miss and LSU will kick off from Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at 7:30 ET on Saturday night, and the game will be airing on ABC. The Rebels are currently favored by 2.5 points.