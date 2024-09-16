The Ole Miss Rebels have been one of the better programs in the Southeastern Conference over the past couple of years. Under head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin, the Rebels have posted a winning season in four consecutive years, improving each year she's been there. On the recruiting trail, Ole Miss secured a major commitment this weekend, beating out South Carolina for Lauren Jacobs as per Talia Goodman of On3 Sports.

A South Carolina native, Lauren Jacobs held an offer from the defending NCAA champions, but gave Ole Miss her commitment instead. Jacobs also held offers from other top Division 1 schools such as Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Penn State, Marquette, Mississippi State and Penn State.

Jacobs told On3 that a big reason why she chose Ole Miss was because they were among the first to reach out early in her recruitment process.

“Coach Yo [Yolett McPhee-McCuin] was the first Power 5 program to offer me,” Jacobs said. “I just have been building my relationship with her ever since then – over two years. The vision that she has for her program and what she has done for Ole Miss ever since she's been there really stood out to me. When I went on my official visit, meeting all the people at Ole Miss – it's just great people there.”

Jacobs is a talented point guard in the class of 2025 who does a good job balancing playmaking and scoring.

Ole Miss looking to continue upward trajectory

The Rebels suffered a major loss this past season when Marquesha Davis entered the WNBA Draft. Davis was selected by the New York Liberty with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Davis has since appeared in 16 games for the Liberty as a rookie.

But despite that, Ole Miss will continue to be a power in the SEC this upcoming season. McPhee-McCuin had a successful transfer portal haul to help bolster the roster.

The Rebels managed to secure the commitments of three talented players to strengthen their roster in former UCLA center Christeen Iwuala, former UT Arlington forward Starr Jacobs and former Colorado guard Tameiya Sadler. Ole Miss had also secured the commitment of former Michigan State guard DeeDee Hagemann, but she has since withdrawn her commitment and committed to Memphis.

The Rebels will also be powered by returning players Kennedy Todd-Williams and Madison Scott. Ole Miss is coming off a second round exit in the NCAA Tournament last season after reaching the Sweet 16 during the 2023 tournament.