Team USA had to replace star forward Kawhi Leonard because of a knee injury and Derrick White was selected to replace him. White arrived in Abu Dhabi to join his teammates Sunday, and the key member of the NBA champion Boston Celtics is looking forward to getting the opportunity to play in the Paris Olympics.

White had been informed by USA basketball leadership that he was being looked at as a potential replacement for Leonard in June. However, White did not anticipate that Leonard was going to be be sidelined by his injury.

However, once it became clear that Leonard was not going to be close to 100 percent healthy, White got the call from Executive Director Grant Hill to join the team.

“When I seen all that happened [with Leonard] and I got the call, I was ready to go,” White said. ”I just had to talk to the family and try to figure out how we can make it work and as quickly as possible. I’m super thankful and grateful and excited to be here.”

Team USA is playing an exhibition game Monday against Australia. The game in Abu Dhabi could give White a chance to play with his Olympic teammates, but head coach Steve Kerr has not indicated that he will have White compete so soon after arriving after his long flight.

White offers great defensive skills

However, White was selected for his ability to guard multiple positions and make key plays when the game is on the line. White and Celtics teammate Jrue Holiday have a chance to be two of the defensive stoppers on Team USA.

Prior to joining the Olympic team in Abu Dhabi, White was taking some time off from basketball after Boston's championship run. Days after the Celtics won the title, he signed a four-year, $126 million contract extension with the team.

White had also been called up to play with the U.S. senior team in 2019. He had been with the Select Team prior to his call-up, and that was considered a move that raised some eyebrows because White had gained the last roster spot on the Select Team.

While Derrick White has been chosen to replace the injured Leonard, another move may or may not have to be made in the coming days regarding Kevin Durant.

The elite scorer has a calf injury and has missed recent practices and he will not play in Monday's game against Australia. If he doesn't make a strong recovery in the upcoming days or weeks, Hill and head coach Steve Kerr may have to replace him.

Team USA has until July 27 to finalize its roster, and if Durant needs to be replaced, another Celtic is likely to be considered. Jaylen Brown was the MVP of the Eastern Conference Finals and the NBA Finals, and it seems likely that he should be on the radar.