The Summer Games in Paris is just around the corner. This should allow NBA fans to see some of their favorite players represent their respective nations. Let's take a look at every NBA fun fact related to the Olympics and Team USA.

Australia

Australia will be one of the medal contenders at the Paris Olympics. They will be parading seven players with NBA experience including Patty Mills, Josh Giddey, Joe Ingles, Dyson Daniels, Jock Landale, Dante Exum, and Matthew Dellavedova, with the hopes of following up another podium finish after winning bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

They will, however, miss the services of Brooklyn Nets former All-Star Ben Simmons.

San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Matt Nielsen will also be joining the coaching staff of Brian Goorjian in Paris. Aside from Nielsen, Brooklyn Nets assistant coach Adam Capcorn will also be with the Boomers.

Brazil

After punching their Olympic ticket at the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Riga, Brazil will field the lone active Brazilian NBA player and Golden State Warriors wing Gui Santos. However, they will also be fielding former NBA veterans Bruno Caboclo, Cristiano Felicio, Raul Neto, Didi Louzada and the ageless Marcelo Huertas.

In terms of the coaching staff, San Antonio Spurs fans will get to see NBA champion Tiago Splitter return to the hardwood but as an assistant coach. He also serves as an assistant for the Houston Rockets. On the other hand, Brazil head coach Aleksandar Petrovic is the older brother of Basketball Hall of Famer and former All-NBA Team player Drazen Petrovic.

Canada

Given that it was Canadian James Naismith who founded basketball, it's only fitting that Canada has found its way back to the Olympics. Canada will be fielding a star-studded cast composed of at least 13 players with NBA experience in their pool led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray, Dillon Brooks and RJ Barrett.

However, notable omissions are Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins, along with Kyle Alexander and newly crowned NBA champion Oshae Brissett.

Canada's coaching staff also has plenty of NBA experience. Led by Brooklyn Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez, his staff will include former Pacers head coach and Blazers assistant Nate Bjorkgren and Bucks assistant Nate Mitchell.

France

Another team that's loaded with NBA players is host team France. NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama along with four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert headlines the host team.

They will be supported by current NBA players Nic Batum and Evan Fournier. They will also field some familiar names that include former NBA players Nando de Colo, Guerschon Yabusele and Frank Ntilikina.

Former NBA MVP Joel Embiid was originally supposed to see action for France after undergoing naturalization. However, Embiid decided to suit up for Team USA instead.

Germany

Germany will look to build on their epic 2023 FIBA World Cup championship run. As a result, they roughly maintained the core of Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder, Orlando Magic duo the Wagner brothers, New Orleans Pelicans center Daniel Theis, and former Los Angeles Laker Isaac Bonga.

Germany's head coach Gordon Herbert used to serve as an assistant coach for the Toronto Raptors.

Greece

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Greeks are fresh from ruling the FIBA OQT in their homecourt. Should they maintain their roster, Greece should parade the 2021 Finals MVP Giannis along with former NBA champion and brother Kostas Antetokounmpo.

Some familiar names in the roster include first-round draft pick Georgios Papagiannis and former Grizzlies guard Nick Calathes. A noticeable absence is Giannis' older brother and Bucks teammate Thanasis Antetokounmpo.

Greece will be coached by the legendary Vassilis Spanoulis, who once played for the Houston Rockets. Spanoulis was also the high-scoring guard who helped dispatch Team USA at the 2006 FIBA World Championship Semifinals. It's worth noting that Team USA squad was composed of All-Stars LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Dwight Howard and Carmelo Anthony.

Japan

Japan will be coming into Paris as huge underdogs. However, if they are planning to pull off some upsets, they will need the A-game of Los Angeles Laker Rui Hachimura. He will form a dynamic duo with former Phoenix Suns big man Yuta Watanabe, who announced his retirement from the NBA.

Another familiar name among NBA fans should be Yuki Togashi. Although he never played in the NBA, the 5-foot-6 guard made a splash for the Dallas Mavericks at the 2014 NBA Summer League.

The lone Asian squad in the Olympics will be coached by Tom Hovasse. He played two games for the Atlanta Hawks.

Puerto Rico

After a dramatic way of qualifying for the Olympics for the first time since 2004, Puerto Rico will look to make the most out of their Olympic appearance in Paris. It's safe to say that Puerto Rico will go as far as New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado takes them. He will also benefit from the production of former Boston Celtics guard Tremont Waters.

Miami Heat fans will also be happy to see Carlos Arroyo once again. The former Heat guard serves as the general manager of the Puerto Rico national team.

Serbia

There's no question that Serbia is a top European powerhouse. After finishing second at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Serbia is making sure to bring out the big guns in Paris as they hunt for the elusive Olympic gold medal.

They will parade reigning three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, along with current NBA players Bogdan Bogdanovic, Aleksej Pokusevski, Vasilije Micic and Nikola Jovic.

Serbia will be coached by the legendary Svetislav Pesic, who previously stirred Yugoslavia to the 2002 FIBA World Championships.

En route to the gold medal, Yugoslavia defeated a Team USA squad led by NBA champion Paul Pierce, Reggie Miller, Ben Wallace, and Jermaine O'Neal. Pesic also made waves when he proclaimed that the NBA wasn't basketball, as per reports.

South Sudan

South Sudan broke boundaries after qualifying for the Olympics at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. In Paris, they will be led once again by their naturalized guard, Carlik Jones, who played 12 games in the NBA. South Sudan will also retain the services of former Laker Wenyen Gabriel.

The lone African nation will be expected to make some noise as well with the additions of Phoenix Suns big man Bol Bol, who's the son of former NBA blocks leader Manute Bol, and former Milwaukee Bucks big man Thon Maker. The latter was given to go-signal to represent South Sudan, despite previously representing Australia.

Eleven-year NBA veteran Royal Ivey is the head coach for South Sudan. Former Chicago Bulls All-Star Luol Deng also serves as the president of the South Sudan Basketball Federation.

Spain

Ranked No. 2 in the world, Spain kept their Olympic streak alive after winning the FIBA OQT in their home turf. In Paris, they will be led by Memphis Grizzlies big man Santi Aldama.

He will be supported by a slew of former NBA players such as the Hernangomez brothers, naturalized player Lorenzo Brown, Usman Garuba, Alex Abrines and six-time Olympian Rudy Fernandez.

Sergio Scariolo will continue to coach the Spanish national basketball team. It's worth noting that he recently won an NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019 as an assistant coach.

USA

Team USA paraded a roster filled with NBA all-time greats along with some rising stars in the NBA. With Team USA out to defend their gold-medal streak, they fielded the NBA's all-time leading scorer LeBron James, four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry, former NBA MVP Joel Embiid, and two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant.

They will be supported by an All-Star cast of Anthony Davis, Anthony Edwards, Devin Booker, Bam Adebayo, Tyrese Haliburton, and newly crowned NBA champions Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday.

The coaching staff is also stacked. With the program spearheaded by former NBA star Grant Hill, the staff will include NBA Coach of the Year winner Steve Kerr along with NBA championship coaches Tyronn Lue and Erik Spoelstra.

Other Olympic men's basketball facts

The Olympics will feature at least 49 active NBA players, 12 of which play for Team USA. On the other hand Canada has the option to field at least 10 active NBA players. Furthermore, the Olympic basketball roster overall enlisted at least 20 more players with prior experience playing in the NBA.

Moreover, the Olympic field will feature a combined 13 NBA MVPs, including three-time NBA MVP winners Team USA's LeBron James and Serbia's Nikola Jokic. The Summer Games will also feature 15 players who've been named as an NBA All-Star at least once and 12 players who've won NBA championships.

Coaching-wise, the Olympic men's basketball field will include personnel who have played or coached in the NBA amounting to a total of 14 head coaches and assistant coaches who have NBA ties.