A global gathering like the Olympics can only do so much. North Korea and South Korea are likely to remain divided even as their athletes take a selfie together. But there is definitely a unifying effect the Summer Games has on people, whether it be experienced by those watching at home or between athletes who may not see eye-to-eye on all subjects. It has been on full display a number of times, including during Noah Lyles' exhilarating and legacy-making win in the men's 100-meters final.

Multiple NBA and Team USA players witnessed the instant classic, which saw the American sprinter narrowly edge out Jamaican Kishane Thompson in a photo finish on Sunday in Paris, France. Their presence would normally elicit nothing more than a couple of shout-outs from the broadcasting crew, but Lyles' past comments adds an intriguing layer of context.

The brash 27-year-old, who has been prognosticating this triumph, expressed his frustration with NBA title winners being referred to as “world champions” last summer. His point obviously centers around the fact that the Larry O'Brien Trophy is an American prize only and is not contested against nations from all around the world, as opposed to track and field.

The comments immediately elicited reactions from the NBA community, including several star players. Devin Booker was one of them. On Sunday, though, the Phoenix Suns guard and Team USA representative was just a spectator supporting fellow American Noah Lyles in the biggest moment of his athletic career.

Devin Booker responds to Noah Lyles' NBA stance

“It was crazy,” Booker told The Athletic's Sam Amick, after Lyles' torso crossed the finish line by five-thousandths of a second. “I mean, it was great for America. Congrats to him.”

Booker carries no ill will for Lyles' 2023 criticisms, but he also feels the same way on the matter.

“I still don’t agree with the comment,” the 2022 All-NBA First-Team selection said. “I feel like all the best talent in the world is in the NBA, and this is coming from an Olympic gold medalist (who believes) that being an NBA champion is probably harder to do.”

Because Noah Lyles is so outspoken and confident, he is bound to make a controversial statement from time to time. The one in question neglected crucial information that is central to his argument. The best players in the world compete in the NBA, therefore it is the best basketball league. Yes, the label “world champions” might not be technically correct, but it is true in every other sense.

Suggesting otherwise diminishes the historic influence that international talents have on the modern game. Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and Joel Embiid are all among the top players in The Association, combining for two championships, three Finals appearances, six MVPs and 16 All-NBA First-Team nods. Team USA indubitably comprises a huge component of the NBA, but the latter's present and future is heavily tied to men representing other countries.

Lyles and Booker share a prestigious honor

Perhaps Noah Lyles was just a bit overzealous when declaring his stance. That is how Devin Booker feels, anyway.

“I think how {the statement} was said — you know, it was just out of context,” he said. “I feel like it was something that was weighing on his heart for a long time. He’s gained a following since then. He held it down, though, so congrats to him.”

Hopefully, Lyles can see where Booker and others are coming from, but either way, he is now both a world and Olympics champion. If the newly crowned “fastest man in the world” can also claim supremacy in the 200-meters this week, he will be the first American male sprinter to capture the Double Gold since Carl Lewis did so in 1984. The pursuit of such a special accomplishment is seemingly meaningful enough to make this inter-sport debate irrelevant.

Both Lyles and Booker have now proudly heard “The Star-Spangled Banner” play as they sit atop an Olympics podium. That bond cannot cure all issues, but it still counts for plenty.