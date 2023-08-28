American sprinter Noah Lyles is a fast dude, but there's one notion that he seemingly can't catch up to. Recently, Lyles shared his thoughts about winning a world title in track and field, and in doing so, he wound up getting the attention of a couple of NBA players, particularly Phoenix Suns superstars in Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

“You know the thing that hurts me the most is that I have to watch the NBA FInals and they have ‘world champion' on their head. World champion of what? The United States?” said Lyles (h/t ESPN).

In the Instagram comment section of an ESPN post about Lyles' quote, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker let the whole world know how they feel about Lyles' take.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

“Somebody help this brother,” commented Durant. Booker, on the other hand, simply reacted with a facepalm emoji.

This is not the first time that someone has mocked the idea of US pro leagues calling its ultimate winners as world champions. Apart from the Kevin Durant's league, the MLB and NFL also call their winners as such. Not a few think that such a tradition is nothing but just American pompousness which is why it rubs people the wrong way.

‘I have to watch the NBA finals and they have world champion on their heads,' Lyles also said (h/t Jack Bezants of Daily Mail). ‘World champion of what? The United States? Don’t get me wrong. I love the US at times. But that ain’t the world.

Regardless of what Lyles thinks, don't expect the NBA to just stop calling its champions in that manner. Kevin Durant would love to be called one again for sure.