Team USA has featured some of the best NBA players. Fielding a star-studded roster, there's no doubt that the country has been regarded as a world basketball powerhouse.

But while a stacked team has been huge to Team USA's history, there's no doubt that there were stars that shined the brightest on the international stage. Let's rank the 10 best individual performances by a Team USA player in the Olympics.

10. Tim Duncan vs. Puerto Rico (2004 Athens Olympics)

Stats: 15 points, 16 rebounds, 5 steals, 40% FG

There was no question that Tim Duncan was one of the biggest stars that led Team USA at the 2004 Athens Olympics. Unfortunately, the team couldn't overcome a hot Puerto Rico squad led by Carlos Arroyo, who had one of the greatest individual performances against Team USA.

Duncan did everything he could to salvage the Olympic opener with his monster double-double. Unfortunately, Puerto Rico spoiled his night with a 92-73 victory.

9. Kevin Garnett vs. Lithuania (2000 Sydney Olympics)

Stats: 12 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists, 46% FG

Team USA had plenty of size against Lithuania. Kevin Garnett even got a monster double-double for Team USA in the semifinals of the 2000 Sydney Olympics. However, Lithuania was unfazed and gave Team USA a run for their money. If it wasn't for KG's efforts, Team USA wouldn't have escaped with an 85-83 victory to punch a ticket to the gold-medal game before winning it all.

8. Patrick Ewing vs. Spain (1992 Barcelona Olympics)

Stats: 14 points, 10 rebounds, 5 blocks, 86% FG

The 1992 Dream Team was a stacked star-studded cast. But despite being surrounded by the brightest NBA stars, Patrick Ewing thrived against Spain. Facing the hosts, Ewing brought out his A-game by making an impact on both ends of the floor with an efficient double-double while altering some shots on the defensive end for a dominant 41-point win over Spain.

7. Jayson Tatum vs. Czech Republic (2020 Tokyo Olympics)

Stats: 27 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 63% FG, 5/10 3PTS

Team USA needed to close out the Group Phase of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in strong fashion after dropping their Olympic opener against France. Team USA relied on Jayson Tatum to lead them past Czech Republic as he led all scorers with 27, spiked by five 3-point field goals. It's worth noting that Tatum was also a +32 in Team USA's 119-84 win.

6. Charles Barkley vs. Brazil (1992 Barcelona Olympics)

Stats: 30 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals, 86% FG

Speaking of the 1992 Dream Team, Team USA fielded a team of stars. However, it was clear as day that Charles Barkley stepped up as the leader of the team. The former NBA MVP even had a field day against Brazil, going for 30. Surprisingly, Barkley even registered a 3-point field goal, his first in the tournament, during the 44-point beatdown at the expense of Brazil.

5. David Robinson vs. Yugoslavia (1996 Atlanta Olympics)

Stats: 28 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, 82% FG

With a gold-medal match against Yugoslavia, Team USA needed to bring out their A-game to make it back-to-back gold medals. As a result, it was San Antonio Spurs' David Robinson who stepped up. Robinson converted 9 of his 11 attempts and sank 10-of-14 from the charity stripe to finish with a tournament-high 28 points to defeat Yugoslavia, 95-69.

4. Kevin Durant vs. Serbia (2016 Rio Olympics)

Stats: 30 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 53% FG, 5/11 3PTS

Prior to the gold-medal match, Serbia nearly closed the gap against Team USA with a narrow 94-91 defeat. However, Serbia went home disappointed in the gold-medal game in Rio when Kevin Durant started making his shots.

Durant exploded at the best time possible, finishing with 30 while making five shots from beyond the arc in only 30 minutes of play. Team USA clinched the gold medal in dominant fashion.

3. Kobe Bryant vs. Spain (2008 Beijing Olympics)

Stats: 20 points, 3 rebounds, 6 assists, 50% FG

Against Spain, Team USA had their hands full with the gold medal on the line. But in the final frame of the game, it was no other than the Black Mamba who led the Redeem Team in Beijing.

Bryant scored 13 of his 20 shots in the fourth quarter to go along with a pair of crucial assists to help Team USA overcome a gritty Spanish national team led by Bryant's Los Angeles Lakers teammate Pau Gasol.

2. LeBron James vs. Australia (2012 London Olympics)

Stats: 11 points, 14 rebounds, 12 assists, 43% FG

In Team USA history, there was a never a player who ever tallied a triple-double until LeBron James did so in 2012. Facing against a tough Australian Boomers, James proved that he was the best basketball player in the world.

Coming off an NBA MVP and championship season, The King tallied the first-ever triple-double by a Team USA player to punch a ticket to the semifinals. James still remains the only Team USA player to achieve the feat.

1. Carmelo Anthony vs. Nigeria (2012 London Olympics)

Stats: 37 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 10/12 3PTS

In relation to the 2012 London Olympics, Team USA also made history against Nigeria. Team USA scored an Olympic record of 156 points, beating Nigeria by 83 points. Team USA was led by NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, who torched Nigeria by flirting with a 40-piece. Moreover, he also converted 10 threes in the blowout win.