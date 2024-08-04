Team USA sprinter Noah Lyles clinched the gold medal, marking the first American victory in the 100-meter event in two decades. Lyles set a personal best with a time of 9.784 seconds, edging out Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson, who earned silver with a time of 9.789 seconds. Team USA’s Fred Kerley took bronze, finishing just .02 seconds behind Thompson at 9.81 seconds.

After the race, the runners waited for the photo review to determine the results, and it took a few moments to confirm the winner. Lyles later told reporters that he initially thought Thompson had won.

Noah Lyles making the United States and his mother proud

Upon being declared the 100-meter champion, the 27-year-old Lyles swiftly tore off his race bib, approached the nearest camera, and delivered an extremely confident message to America.

“America, I told you I got this,” said the jubilant Lyles.

Following his message to the United States, Lyles located his family in the stands to share the celebration. His mother’s response to his victory made the moment even more memorable.

Amid the ongoing celebrations and the lingering excitement among the spectators, Lyles made his way to his mother in the stands. The moment they shared was filled with emotion. Lyles definitely made his momma proud.

America's first gold medal since Justin Gatlin

Lyles is the first American sprinter to clinch Olympic gold in the men's 100 meters since Justin Gatlin's triumph at the 2004 Athens Games. This victory adds to his Olympic medal collection, which includes a bronze in the 200 meters from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (held in 2021). Lyles entered the Paris Olympics as the reigning world champion in both the 100 and 200 meters.

He’s also a six-time world champion gold medalist, but winning Sunday’s Olympic gold in the 100 meters may be the highlight of his career so far.

South Africa's Akani Simbine secured fourth place with a time of 9.82 seconds, while Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs came in fifth at 9.85 seconds.

Botswana's Letsile Tebogo followed closely in sixth with a time of 9.86 seconds. Kenny Bednarek from the USA and Jamaica's Oblique Seville rounded out the field in seventh and eighth places, clocking times of 9.88 and 9.91 seconds, respectively.

According to World Athletics, this race marked the first time in history that eight men have completed a wind-legal 100-meter race in under 10 seconds.

In the semifinals, Thompson and his Jamaican teammate Oblique Seville posted the fastest times in their heats, with Thompson finishing in 9.80 seconds and Seville in 9.81 seconds. Lyles came in third in his heat with a time of 9.83 seconds.

Noah Lyles also aiming for 200m gold

Noah Lyles will kick off his quest for the 200-meter gold on Monday with the first round of heats. He will compete in the sixth heat alongside Jamaica’s Bryan Levell and Canada’s Andre De Grasse, the defending 200-meter champion from Tokyo who didn’t make it to the 100-meter final.

The first heat begins at 7:55 p.m. local time in Paris (1:55 p.m. ET). The top three finishers in each heat will advance to the semifinals on Wednesday, with the final set for Thursday.

Lyles aims to be the first man since Usain Bolt to win both the 100-meter and 200-meter events at the Olympics.