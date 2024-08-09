LeBron James might be getting up there in age, but he sure isn't making it obvious by how well he continues to perform on the hardwood. James, in a spirited 95-91 comeback win over Serbia in the 2024 Paris Olympics, dropped 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists — embracing his role as the maestro of his Team USA's offense. The 39-year-old forward has seen it all throughout his long, illustrious career and characteristically, he showed up for when his team needed it the most.

Alas, all good things come to an end. Father Time remains undefeated despite the Los Angeles Lakers star's seeming immunity from its power. Even James acknowledged his basketball mortality as he reflected upon what it meant to be on the court for one of the most competitive games he has been in in recent memory.

“I’m 39 years old, going into my 22nd season, I don’t know how many opportunities and moments I’m going to get like this to compete for something, compete for something big and play in big games. And tonight was a big game,” James said, per Tim Reynolds of AP.

As sad as it may be, LeBron James is truly nearing the end of his playing days. Time is running out for him to compete at the highest level, but his stint playing for Team USA in 2024 has shown that he still has plenty of gas left in the tank. Does he have one more deep run left in him?

Of course, it's not quite clear when James will be retiring. He recently signed a two-year deal with the Lakers with a player option for the 2025-26 season. He has also made his desire to play with his sons clear, and with Bryce James set to enter the NBA in 2026 at the earliest, James could perhaps wait until then so he could play with both Bronny and Bryce.

Cherish LeBron James' greatness while you can

LeBron James has been vilified for most of his career. But he has become the uncle figure everybody loves in Team USA, with every player on the roster looking up to him given everything he has accomplished in his Hall of Fame career.

What the Lakers star is doing is not normal. NBA players are rarely active heading into their age-40 season, let alone remain as one of the best players in the association. How well James has taken care of his body is astounding.

But the message to make the most out of LeBron James and the remaining elite years of his playing career must also be heeded by the Lakers. Seeing James and Anthony Davis thrive at the grandest stage of international basketball should show them that this duo is more than capable of competing for an NBA championship, so long as they have the right pieces around them.

Nonetheless, regardless of whether or not James would have another opportunity to compete in the biggest and most important games, his legacy should already be secure. For now, his goal will be to lead Team USA in their upcoming gold medal game against France.