LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid and the rest of Team USA willed the American side to a 95-91 victory over Serbia on Thursday with a late flurry of big plays including a clutch James drive-and-deuce and a crucial ‘Chef Curry' special from beyond the three-point line.

The two NBA legends who were called “old” by Canadian forward Dillon Brooks prior to Brooks' team being eliminated proved that they still have what it takes to win at the highest level.

After the game, James shared his immediate reaction.

“Got to get it the hard way,” James said. “We were preaching that the whole fourth quarter…Kudos to Serbia, but we came through.”

The Lakers' James gave shout-outs to Curry and Embiid as he shared his thoughts on the game, grey beard showing the whole time, in a post-game interview.

Fans react to James comments

Fans reacted with candor in the comments section.

“My captain,” one fan said.

“Team USA,” another fan added with several American flag emojis and a fire emoji.

“With a little help (from) of (a) ref,” another fan added on Twitter after the conclusion of Thursday's game.

Next up for Team USA is a scheduled battle vs. Victor Wembanyama, Rudy Gobert, Nico Batum and the rest of Team France.

The gold medal matchup is scheduled for this coming Saturday, August 10 at 3:30 p.m., representing yet another chance for LeBron James, aka ‘King James,' and his merry men to prove that they are far from “too old” to win at the highest level against the best competition in the world.