NBA Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki has been enjoying the Paris Olympics, and with the Semi-Finals starting on Aug. 8, it's time to make predictions on who will make it to the gold medal game. Nowitzki may have an allegiance to his country Germany, but he kept it real on who he thinks will be victorious in the end.

“If you ask me to say predictions, I would say the U.S. versus Germany in the final, and Germany hopefully getting close. But I would say the U.S. is taking gold,” Nowitzki said on the FIBA social media account.

Germany and the U.S. have dominated throughout the Olympics, and it's no surprise that Nowitzki picked those two teams to meet at the end.

“I think we've [Germany] had a great tournament so far. We've obviously carried the momentum from the last few years. Bronze in the Euros, world champs last year, and we carried that momentum over with basically the same team,” Nowitzki said. “I think we're looking strong, but the top four will be hard.

“To me, it still slightly favors the U.S. with the team that they brought, with the talent pool they have. I would definitely say the U.S. is the heavy favorite but after that, I think anything's possible.”

Germany and the U.S. should be the favorites in the Olympics

Germany went undefeated in Group Play, and Dennis Schroder has led the way setting up his teammates and scoring at different levels on the floor as well.

The U.S. has been the best team so far in the Olympics, and that's no surprise when you look at the talent level and the players that are on the roster. Germany and Team USA played each other during the USAB Showcase, and Germany took the loss 92-88. If they face each other again, expect it to be competitive once again, and the game may come down to the final minutes.