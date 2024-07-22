The Team USA basketball squad engaged in another nail-biting Olympic exhibition game against Germany on Monday. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James came up huge down the stretch for Team USA again, putting on a storing display that helped his squad get a 92-88 win.

James scored Team USA's last 11 points, which helped them overcome and build on a late-game two-point deficit against Germany, as shown by the USA.com game cast. The Lakers veteran ended the matchup with a team-high 20 points along with six rebounds, four assists, one block, and one steal.

Team Germany put forth a stout effort that had James and his teammates on the ropes.

Germany went to halftime down by nine points. Yet, their third-quarter run saw them take a 71-68 lead going into the fourth quarter. Germany continued their momentum down the stretch maintaining an 82-80 lead with 4:37 left in the game. However, that was when LeBron James came alive and helped the USA seal their win.

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner led Team Germany with 18 points with seven rebounds, four assists, and three steals. Wagner's brother Moritz contributed 12 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

Meanwhile, Team USA supported LeBron James' efforts with five other double-digit scorers. The contributors included Joel Embiid (15), Stephen Curry (13), Anthony Edwards (11), Anthony Davis (10), and Jrue Holiday (10).

LeBron James looks to help USA bring momentum into the Olympics

James was only two days removed from a clutch showing that helped seal a 101-100 win over South Sudan. Team USA was down 99-100 with roughly 10 seconds left, but James drove past his defender for the game's last bucket.

He ended the matchup with 25 points and continued his 20-plus point outings in Monday's win over Germany.

Despite being the oldest player (39) on Team USA's Olympic roster, James has emerged as one of the team's top contributors. His feats are nothing short of amazing. It is only a matter of time before his fellow stars come alive and make the team even more dangerous.

Steph Curry's showings have a bit a bit surprising, considering his lethal shooting ability. After scoring 10 points against South Sudan, Curry improved by three points against Germany. The Golden State Warriors star's range completely changes the dynamic of Team USA's offensive attack. Surely, Curry and the rest of the team's contributors will continue to help at the right times.

Team USA's official Olympic play begins on July 28. Until then, LeBron James and company look to continue gaining chemistry.