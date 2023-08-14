Dirk Nowitzki is a Basketball Hall of Famer with a humility that is just as astonishing. All the accolades, fame, and records Nowitzki enjoyed and collected during his incredible playing career never got to his head. He is still the down-to-earth seven-footer from Germany even though he's already reached the Nirvana of basketball by getting inducted into the Hall of Fame.

“What an unforgettable weekend! So humbled to be a part of the Hall of Fame class of 2023!” Nowitzki posted on Twitter along with a photo of himself donning the Basketball Hall of Fame jacket.

What an unforgettable weekend! So humbled to be a part of the Hall of Fame class of 2023! pic.twitter.com/Vrm1vUSnOo — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) August 14, 2023

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

The former Dallas Mavericks superstar finished his NBA career with 31,560 points — good for sixth all-time. He was a generation-defining player who helped usher in a new era of basketball by paving the way for big men who could stretch the floor with outside shooting. The history of the NBA and basketball, in general, can't be told without mentioning Nowitzki's name and his immense contribution to the game. His ability to get buckets from anywhere on the floor while playing for only one franchise in his lengthy NBA career that spanned two decades will never be forgotten.

Apart from his exploits on the floor, Nowitzki is also well-liked by his peers and basketball fans.

Dirk Nowitzki was officially enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame last Saturday in Springfield together with his contemporaries in the NBA in Los Angeles Lakers great Pau Gasol, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, and former San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker.