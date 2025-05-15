The Chicago Bears are arguably the NFL's most improved team this offseason. Chicago made a ton of improvements, headlined by hiring head coach Ben Johnson and rebuilding their interior offensive line. ESPN released a bombshell article on Thursday related to Bears QB Caleb Williams.

The article previews Seth Wickersham's new book American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterbacks, which will release in September. The book includes several interesting tidbits related to Caleb Williams leading up to him being drafted first overall by the Bears in 2024.

One portion of the book makes former Bears head coach Matt Eberflus look even worse than he did before.

The book claims that Williams would sometime watch film alone, receiving no instruction or guidance from his coaching staff. This is an uncommon practice in the NFL, especially surrounding a rookie quarterback who is viewed as the future of the franchise.

“No one tells me what to watch,” Caleb Williams told his dad. “I just turn it on.”

Of course, Eberflus was fired by the Bears after a disastrous end to their Thanksgiving game against the Lions.

Eberflus will not be pleased to discover what Williams truly thought of him.

Caleb Williams was thrilled when the Bears hired Ben Johnson

It is safe to say that Williams is excited to have Ben Johnson as his next head coach.

The ESPN article also includes quotes from Williams responding to Chicago officially hiring Johnson earlier this offseason.

“Being able to be in this position, being able to have a first year the way I did, ups and downs, and then to be able come in here, be as confident as I was last year or possibly even more and to be able to get here with the group that we have, I really can't wait to get to work with these guys,” Williams said.

Williams believes that Johnson is the perfect kind of coach to help him grow. He admitted that he wants Johnson to push him to get better every day.

“Him pushing me is key,” Williams concluded. “I know that, and he knows that. … I can't wait and to be able to help me learn more about ball because he's super smart, super sharp.”

The Bears are well known as the only franchise in league history to never had a 4,000-yard passer.

It will be fascinating to see if Williams and Johnson can change that during the 2025 season.