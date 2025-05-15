In Doom The Dark Ages, players can unlock and switch between different skins for their Doom Slayer. But how exactly can you earn them? Furthermore how do you switch between skins? In this guide, we'll go over all skins in the game, and how you can switch between them throughout your experience. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

All Doom Slayer Skins in Doom The Dark Ages & How To Unlock Them

Overall, there are 10 total Doom Slayer Skins in Doom The Dark Ages. Here's how you can unlock them:

*Indicates Limited-Time Promotion or Product

Overall, that includes all Doom Slayer Skins in Doom The Dark Ages. Keep in mind that half of the skins will only be available for a limited time. Furthermore, sme of them require you to purchase a product, so keep that in mind. Nevertheless, how do you switch between these skins?

How To Switch Between Doom Slayer Skins in Doom The Dark Ages

To change your Doom Slayer Skin in Doom The Dark Ages, go the Extras Menu from the Main Menu. From here, select Slayer Skins, and you'll be able to switch between the different skins you unlocked. This screen also allows you to change the skins of your weapons, Atlans, and Dragons, as well as do other things.

Unfortunately, you cannot change Slayer Skins during the campaign. Therefore, you'd need to hop out of the game, change your skin, and enter the game again. However, you're at least able to change your weapon skins in-game. Unlike your skin, you'll actually see your weapons in combat, so it's not a big deal.

Overall, that includes all Doom The Dark Ages Doom Slayer Skins, and how to switch between them. We hope this guide helped you understand how to unlock each skin. At the time of writing, you can technically still earn every skin possible. But it'll cost you an arm and a leg, especially if you want the Legionary Skin. Furthermore, those who live near a Prince St. Pizza likely won't earn the Ranger Skin.

Others will be more difficult to earn like because of their in-game requirement. For example, the Conqueror Skin requires you to beat the game on Ultra-Nightmare. The good news is you'll have all the time in the world to earn those skins. Regardless, we wish you the best of luck in earning the skin you want. And at the end of the day, you can always rock the base game Doom Slayer Outfit, which we think looks just as cool.

Feel free to check out our other Doom The Dark Ages. Whether you want to perform Glory Strikes or Glory Kills, we've got you covered.

