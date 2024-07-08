Everybody who watches the NBA knows how much Jayson Tatum adores Kobe Bryant. He texted the Black Mamba before a postseason game. The superstar even wore a Purple and Gold arm band once despite playing for the Boston Celtics. It is not only in the league where the NBA Champion hopes to represent his idol. He is also going to do the same as he dons the Stars and Stripes for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Jayson Tatum is going to wear jersey number 10 for Team USA in the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics. Notably, this is the same number that Kobe Bryant wore when he teamed up with LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, and the other members of the 2008 Redeem Team.

While the Celtics superstar has received a ton of backlash and vitriol when it comes to his adoration of Bryant, he is not at all fazed. In fact, Tatum sees this as a great opportunity to pay tribute to the late Los Angeles Lakers legend once again. He outlined his gratefulness after Team USA allowed him to be able to wear the iconic jersey number heading into the 2024 Paris Olympics, via Arash Markazi of The Sporting Tribune.

“Nothing short of an honor to be able to represent this uniform and wear No. 10. Anyone who remotely knows me knows how much influence that he had on me as a kid. Inspiring me to reach my goals. It's definitely not something I take for granted or lightly,” Tatum declared.

He is just coming off an impressive NBA Finals run with the Celtics. Tatum gave the organization their 18th banner to raise. His effort led him to be the team's top producer in points, rebounds and assists. He is likely going to carry that momentum for his Team USA run in the Olympics. After all, there is no better tribute to Bryant than winning it all for the country.

Celtics superstar's road to the 2024 Paris Olympics

There were a lot of raised eyebrows when Tatum was missing in the first few days of Team USA's training camp. The Celtics superstar was apparently missing due to personal reasons. But, he has been in the Las Vegas area long before Steve Kerr started their training. Notably, he was with Chris Paul and other stars like Isaiah Thomas as they conducted an elite camp for young aspiring hoopers.

But, there is no reason for Tatum to not perform well in the Olympics. He has all the confidence that he needs to thrive alongside Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and LeBron James among others. The Celtics have just won it all and he got absolutely paid. His extension worth $314 million which lasts all the way through the 2029-2030 season might be a huge boost in terms of giving him confidence.

Moreover, he also got a new haircut. Celtics fans know that Tatum once proclaimed that he feels like a top five player whenever his cut is fresh. There are a lot of things to be excited about in the Celtics superstar's run with Team USA in the Olympics.