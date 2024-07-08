The past few weeks have been a whirlwind for Boston Celtics superstar forward Jayson Tatum. With a dominant victory in Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Finals over the Dallas Mavericks, Tatum won the first title of his career for the C's, and he has been on a victory tour of sorts with his team ever since then, while also signing a historic five-year, $315 million contract along the way. But now, he's turned his attention to the 2024 Summer Olympics, where he will be a part of Team USA's squad.

Training camp for Team USA has been underway for a few days now, and while Tatum's Celtics teammate Jrue Holiday was present, Tatum was nowhere to be found. Tatum was revealed to have missed time due to personal reasons, but he ended up arriving late on Sunday night in Las Vegas to join the team. And when he finally showed up, fans were quick to notice the new haircut that Tatum was sporting.

Jayson Tatum hoping to win some more hardware with Team USA

While Tatum has sported a longer, curly hairstyle over the past few seasons, when he initially broke into the league, he featured a shorter buzzcut. He appears to be returning to those roots by rocking that old look as he arrives at training camp for Team USA, and fans were quick to notice the change from the Celtics star.

Now that he has arrived, Tatum's focus is going to be on adding another gold medal to his trophy cabinet. Tatum was part of the USA's 2020 Olympic team that won gold, and he put up some strong numbers in that tournament (15.2 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 1.2 APG, 49.3 FG%). With a championship victory under his belt now too, Tatum should have even more confidence to assert himself on this star-studded American squad.

Tatum has been one of the best players in the NBA for awhile now, but he firmly cemented himself as a superstar by guiding the Celtics to their first title since 2008 against the Mavericks. He's also been an All-Star for five straight seasons now, while finishing in the top six of MVP for three straight years as well. Adding another gold medal to his lengthy list of accomplishments could only further prove that Tatum is one of the game's best players.

Given how many other stars are on this Team USA squad, it's not fair to expect Tatum to put up the huge numbers that he typically puts up with the Celtics. But after he finished as America's second-leading scorer in 2020, he could be poised for another big tournament. And with a fresh new haircut to go along with it, it's safe to say that Tatum is going to be one of the biggest names to keep an eye on for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics.