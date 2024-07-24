Kevin Durant is reportedly nearing a return for Team USA ahead of the Olympics. Although it remains uncertain when Durant will officially return, he did practice on Wednesday, per Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

Durant is battling a calf injury and Team USA will proceed with caution. The fact that he practiced is certainly an encouraging sign, though.

Team USA has made it clear that Durant will not be replaced on the roster. With that being said, the team is staying in touch with Durant's people and the Phoenix Suns. The last thing Team USA wants to do is rush Durant back and risk further injury which could impact him during the NBA regular season.

Team USA has found ways to win their exhibition games, but they have not exactly dominated the competition. Their roster is extremely talented but the players are seemingly still learning how to play alongside one another. Durant's return will go a long way towards helping them take a step forward.

Kevin Durant's potential impact on Team USA

Durant is among the best players in the league. He has not displayed many signs of slowing down at 35 years old.

Durant appeared in 75 games for the Suns during the 2023-24 season and averaged 27.1 points per game on 52.3 percent field goal and 41.3 percent three-point shooting. He added 6.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists per outing.

Team USA is hopeful that Durant's elite scoring prowess will help the roster find more consistency moving forward. The fact of the matter is that this roster could cruise to a gold medal if everyone plays up to their potential and develops chemistry with one another.

Other teams are improving, however. Team USA has already been and will continue to be challenged. Anything less than a gold medal will be considered a failure, but winning the gold medal will prove to be difficult.

Kevin Durant's presence will only help matters, of course.