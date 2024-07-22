Team USA coach Steve Kerr confirmed that Kevin Durant will be going to Paris for the Olympic Games and that there is “no thought” about not bringing him, according to Grant Afseth of Sports Illustrated.

“There's no thought of replacing Kevin,” Steve Kerr said, via Afseth.

Kerr was then questioned about whether or not there is a level of concern regarding inserting Kevin Durant into the rotation, and Jrue Holiday had a funny response, cutting off Kerr and making his feelings very clear on the topic.

“No… that's Kevin Durant, my boy,” Jrue Holiday said, via Afseth. “What are we talking about? That's KD. Nah, he need to be out there.”

Kerr echoed those sentiments, saying that he has experience working with Durant with the Golden State Warriors, and that he managed him missing time during that period as well.

“What I was gonna say was, having coached him in Golden State I mean when he missed time he came right back and he is who he is, he's one of the most skilled players of all time, so we hope he comes back soon and I think he'll fit right in,” Kerr said, via Afseth.

Having Kerr as the head coach of Team USA, someone who has experience with Durant has to be helpful. the two have an established relationship, so Kerr will have an idea of how to integrate him into a star-studded rotation that has been working out the kinks over the past couple of weeks.

Kevin Durant's outlook ahead of 2024 Olympic Games

It will be interesting to see how Durant fares with Team USA in the Olympics, and when he does return to action. He has been out due to a calf injury during exhibition games leading up to the first Olympic game next week on July 28. So he still has some time to get ready for the first official game. It will be worth monitoring his status leading up to July 28 to see if he will be ready for the first game.

The first game on July 28 is against Serbia, with the second coming on July 31 against South Sudan. The third one on the schedule will come on August 3 against Puerto Rico, and that will conclude the games on the schedule for the group stage for Team USA.

Expectations are high, and Durant will try to get healthy and help Team USA win another gold medal in these Olympics.