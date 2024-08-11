Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was named the MVP of the 2024 men's basketball Olympics amid his stellar play for Team USA. James was the oldest player for the United States and was playing in his fourth Olympics. That begs the question as to whether or not he will suit up in 2028. Following the gold medal game on Sunday, James didn't quite rule out another Olympics run as per FIBA Basketball.

“Nah, I can't see myself playing in LA. But I also couldn't see myself playing in Paris,” James said. “Four years from now, no, I can't see myself playing.”

The probability that LeBron James suits up for Team USA in the 2028 Olympics is pretty low. But his comment about not thinking he was going to play in Paris certainly will get NBA fans speculating. It's probably wishful thinking though. James will be close to his mid-forties by the time the 2028 Olympics roll around.

It's not even a given that he will still be in the NBA at that time. James re-signed with the Lakers this offseason but only on a two-year contract. But at least for this Olympics run, James was arguably the team's best player.

In the gold medal game against France, James finished with 14 points, six rebounds, ten assists, two steals and one blocked shot. He shot 6-of-10 from the field, 1-of-2 from the three-point line and knocked down his only free-throw.

LeBron James' Team USA days might be over amid final Lakers years



While LeBron James might be ‘The King' in the NBA, he was certainly ‘Captain America' during this Olympics run. The oldest player on Team USA, James was brilliant in controlling the pace, acting as a facilitator, and taking over games when he needed to. There's the saying that Father Time is undefeated, but James seems determined to prove that wrong as long as he can.

The detractors and doubters have been waiting for him to slip up but he continues to churn out dominant performances at an elite level. This past NBA season, he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's All-Time leader scorer and also became the first player ever to reach 40,000 career points.

James will turn 40 during what will be his 22nd NBA season. This past year, he was named to his 2oth All-Star appearance while playing in 71 games, the most he's played since 2017-18 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers when he played all 82.

James averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 54 percent shooting from the field, 41 percent shooting from the three-point line and 75 percent shooting from the free-throw line.