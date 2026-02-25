Two-time Olympic gold medalist Alysa Liu has captured fans' hearts with her infectious smile, her bubbly personality, and her inspiring others to take the lead on her figure skating future. Fans can't get enough of her, and Liu is making sure that the relationship transcends the ice.

Liu spoke to E! News about her future plans and while she wasn't specific into what exactly she wants to pursue, she gave a hint that it'll be creative.

“I have work that I want to put out,” she told the outlet. “I have creative ideas. I'm really into fashion and I love to express myself in any way and sharing my story and my life experiences. I love storytelling and I love hearing other stories from other people, too.”

A definitive part of Liu's story was that she was able to be a beacon of hope for other athletes who want to be true to themselves.

Article Continues Below

“There needs to be more individuality,” she continued. “People deserve the space to express themselves and I'm glad that people are looking to me as inspiration to do that. Success looks different on everybody and it can mean different things to people.”

Prior to her epic Winter Olympics run, she left the sport in 16 and decided to comeback at 18 but on her own terms. That spoke a lot to how fans were able to empathize with her story and be inspired by her journey.

“I get to pick my own program music. I get to help with the creative process of the program,” she revealed in the interview with 60 Minutes last month. “If I feel like I’m skating too much, I’ll back down. If I feel like I’m not skating enough, I’ll ramp it up. No one’s going to starve me. Tell me what I can and can’t eat.”

Liu made history at the 2026 Winter Olympics as the first American woman to win an individual Olympic medal since Sasha Cohen earned silver in 2006. It was even longer since an American woman won gold, which was Sarah Hughes in 2002.