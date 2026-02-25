Matt Barnes is not happy with how the Los Angeles Clippers are doing business as of late.

A two-time Clippers player who began his professional career with the team in 2003 after a college career at UCLA, Barnes was a fixture of the Lob City era from 2010-15, where he played alongside Blake Griffin and Chris Paul as they revitalized LA's interest in their other basketball team.

While Barnes is unquestionably proud of his time in LA, he isn't too happy with how the organization has treated stars like Blake Griffin and Chris Paul under Steve Ballmer, as he broke down on All The Smoke.

“It really bothered me. To be honest with you, I think I’ve only worked one game since then. I had to cancel the game, and I don't think I'll be going back, to be honest with you, because I just think that s**t is f**ked up, to be honest with you. I mean, you're playing with somebody's legacy. You're playing with someone last run. They did super dirty when they signed Blake to a big a** contract, and then they traded him to Detroit,” Barnes said.

” I mean, you do your franchise, you know, possibly two of the greatest players that your organization's ever had. You do them dirty. It's just that s–t rubs people the wrong way.”

While Griffin and CP3 came to LA in very different ways, they turned the Clippers into must-see television in a town that has historically been all about the Lakers. Even if the decisions to trade the duo came for very different reasons, the fact of the matter remains: Los Angeles had a chance to do both players right and opted against it, which, when coupled with their current prospects, isn't ideal to say the least.