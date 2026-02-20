Simone Biles congratulated Alysa Liu on her Olympic gold medal win, marking what feels like a powerful passing of the torch between two generations of American greatness. As the most decorated gymnast in history, Biles knows better than almost anyone what it takes to stand atop the Olympic podium, and her words carry the weight of experience, resilience, and hard-earned victory.

Biles reposted a photo from the NBC Olympics Instagram to her story and added the caption, “SLAY QUEEEEEN,” with two white hearts. She has previously praised Liu and even offered her some words of encouragement months before the Winter Olympics. “Have fun! I mean, that's all you can do in sports,” Biles began. “And I know what it's like because they're only on the ice for a couple of minutes, so make sure you embrace the moment, have fun, and I hope to meet [you]!” Coming from someone who has performed gravity-defying routines in front of millions, the compliment resonated deeply with Liu.

Article Continues Below

Biles has emphasized the importance of joy and authenticity in sport — values she has championed throughout her own career. Liu has also been referred to as the “Simone Biles of figure skating” before, likely for performing with confidence and reminding young athletes everywhere that greatness comes from embracing who you are. The support reflected the strong bond shared among Team USA athletes, even across different sports and eras.

The exchange may symbolize more than celebration. It represented mentorship, solidarity, and the uplifting power of women supporting women in elite athletics. As Liu begins her chapter as an Olympic champion, Biles’ congratulations serve as both recognition and encouragement as an acknowledgment from one icon to another.