The Baltimore Orioles already knew Gunnar Henderson could anchor their infield, but now his ambitions stretch all the way to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. In the wake of Team USA hockey’s gold-medal win at the 2026 Winter Games, the Orioles shortstop openly tied his long-term plans to wearing red, white, and blue on an Olympic baseball field. For Baltimore, Henderson's Olympic dreams only add to the profile of a player already viewed as a franchise pillar.

The Baltimore Sun’s Matt Weyrich took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to show just how strongly Henderson now feels after watching Team USA’s hockey triumph. In Weyrich’s post, the shortstop shared why the Olympic stage suddenly means even more to him.

“That would be super special, being able to get into the Olympics and compete for the gold medal at that point. After watching that hockey game, that’s definitely something that’s a top priority.”

Henderson’s comments surfaced during spring training as the Orioles gear up for another push in the American League. He remains central to everything Baltimore hopes to accomplish in 2026, yet he still found room to talk about representing Team USA baseball down the road. With Team USA hockey’s gold fresh in his mind, the shortstop made clear that watching another American squad win on the world stage sparked something deeper.

Baseball’s return to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics at Dodger Stadium gives those goals a concrete target. MLB and the MLBPA continue to work through logistics for active big leaguers to participate, but stars like Henderson are already lining up publicly in support of the idea. For the Orioles infielder, international dreams now sit alongside pennant races and postseason expectations.

For Orioles fans, those words reinforce just how big the former No. 1 overall prospect's platform has become. The baseball in the Olympics buzz will only grow if MLB clears a path for stars to play, and his blend of success and international ambition could make him one of the faces of Team USA baseball by the time 2028 comes around.