The United States women’s hockey team capped off its dominant run in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy by winning the gold medal after beating Canada in overtime, 2-1, in the final.

With the squad's impressive showing, President Donald Trump invited the squad to attend his State of the Union Address at the White House on Tuesday. Team USA, however, had to decline due largely to logistics.

Former NHL star Dominik Hasek lauded the decision of Team USA, while also calling out Trump for his petulant attitude.

“Much respect to these women. Yes, your president is a big liar and a fraud who abuses his position to insult and bully his fellow citizens. Still, I believe you must have shown a great deal of heroism in making this decision. Thank you for that,” said Hasek on X.

Much respect to these women👍👍👍 Yes, your president is a big liar and a fraud who abuses his position to insult and bully his fellow citizens. Still, I believe you must have shown a great deal of heroism in making this decision. Thank you for that👍 https://t.co/W5IrO9zEcy — Dominik Hasek (@hasek_dominik) February 23, 2026

The strong remark of Hasek, who won a gold medal with Team USA in the 1998 Winter Olympics in Japan, quickly went viral. Fans praised the former goalie for his courageous stand.

“It's become a rare thing for me to admire my childhood sports heroes even more as an adult than I did as a kid. Thanks for speaking out against bad things. I wish more people did so,” said @JeremyBesch.

“Speaking truth to power,” added @Bellyhungry.

Article Continues Below

“One of the good ones, Dom. On and off the ice,” posted @HellebuycksHart.

“Knew my man Hasek was the GOAT,” commented @AscherTweets.

“Great post from one of, if not, the best goalies of all time. Very classy, sir,” noted @BobbyFalcone1.

The US men's hockey team had a similar experience in the 2026 Winter Olympics, also winning the gold medal after beating Canada in overtime, 2-1, in the final.

Their locker room celebration drew political scrutiny when FBI director Kash Patel, an appointee of Trump, joined the players amid what the White House termed an official business trip to Italy.

The team's video call with Trump was also leaked, warranting more public criticism.